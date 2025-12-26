Coal Power Generation Market Responding to Global Energy Demands

The global coal power generation market volume was 2,056.95 GW in 2023 and is projected to reach 2,266.14 GW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2024 to 2030. Rising energy demand is expected to drive the coal industry to continue generating electricity.

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023Coal remains a crucial source for electricity generation due to its abundant availability and low cost compared to other energy technologies. These factors are expected to continue supporting market growth during the forecast period.

The coal power generation supply chain was significantly affected in 2020 due to lockdowns, which caused production facility shutdowns globally. Despite this, coal continues to be a key electricity source. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), coal accounts for over one-third of global electricity production, with more than 2,400 coal-fired power stations worldwide having a combined capacity exceeding 2,000 GW.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the coal power generation market in 2023 with volume share of 77.9%.

Based on technology, the pulverized coal (PC) systems segment dominated the market in 2023.

Based on application, the residential segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market (by volume): 2,056.95 GW

2030 Projected Market (by volume): 2,266.14 GW

CAGR (2024-2030): 1.1%

Availability of coal as a raw material is a crucial factor influencing production costs and scalability. In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia are major coal producers, contributing to roughly two-thirds of global coal production in 2020. This abundant supply ensures cost-effective production and reliability of coal-based power generation, even during peak demand periods.

Growing emphasis on cleaner energy technologies and declining coal reserves are increasing the adoption of gas turbines in the global energy mix. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the coal power generation market during the forecast period.

Key Coal Power Generation Companies

The coal power generation market is led by several major players, which collectively influence market trends and hold significant market shares.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

China Huadian Corporation Ltd. (CHD)

China Huaneng Group

Dominion Energy Solutions

Duke Energy Corporation

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC)

Uniper SE

RWE

STEAG GMBH

Conclusion

Coal power generation continues to be a vital segment in global electricity production due to its cost-effectiveness and abundant supply, particularly in Asia Pacific. Despite environmental concerns and increasing adoption of cleaner technologies, coal remains a reliable energy source for residential and industrial applications.

