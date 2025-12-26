Exotic Pets Market Report by Administration Route and Animal Applications

The global exotic pets market size was estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026 to 2033. The market is advancing due to the expansion of specialized veterinary and pet care services, increasing exotic pet ownership and expenditure, rising adoption of exotic pet insurance, and broader product availability.

Growing availability of specialized pet care services is driving market expansion. Clinics hiring veterinarians trained in reptile, avian, amphibian, and small mammal medicine give owners confidence in accessing reliable treatment for species previously considered difficult to care for. Increased access to diagnostic tools, emergency services, and species-specific nutrition and wellness programs reduces perceived risk, encouraging adoption of exotic pets. This rising demand fuels further investment in specialty hospitals, mobile exotic vet services, and tele-veterinary care.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of 50.02% in 2025.

The U.S. dominated the North America region with the largest revenue share in 2025.

By product, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for 69.51% of the market in 2025.

By animal, small mammals held the largest market share in 2025.

By route of administration, oral products held the largest market share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 1.75 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.21 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 8.1%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The global exotic pets market is expanding due to rising interest in unique companion animals, increased urbanization, and greater access to specialized care products. Key players are driving innovation in nutrition, health, and habitat enrichment. Growing online retail, education, and awareness of ethical sourcing are boosting demand for high-quality, species-specific products. With improving veterinary expertise and regional market expansion, the sector is poised for steady growth globally.

Prominent Companies

AdvaCare Pharma

VETARK (Candioli Srl)

Vetafarm

Mazuri

Versele Laga

CROCdoc (a sister company of The Birdcare Company)

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetnil

Pet King Brands

Recent Developments

July 2025: Corbion gained regulatory approval in China to introduce its algae-based omega-3 DHA solutions, expanding into animal nutrition markets and strengthening sustainable feed ingredient offerings in the region.

April 2025: The FDA approved Faunamor, a new treatment for Ichthyophthirius multifiliis (Ich or white spot disease) in ornamental fish, including tropical fish, goldfish, and koi. This marks the first FDA-approved treatment for this common parasitic infection in home aquariums and outdoor ponds.

March 2025: Refit Animal Care launched FEATHER GROW, an innovative bird supplement enhancing plumage, immunity, and vitality, reflecting the company’s focus on research-driven, customer-focused avian nutrition products.

Conclusion

The exotic pets market is witnessing steady growth, driven by specialized veterinary services, rising adoption, and innovative nutrition and health products. With North America as the largest market and Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region, the sector is poised for sustained expansion in ownership, product offerings, and veterinary care solutions globally.