Custom Antibody Market Driven by Precision Medicine Demand

The global custom antibody market was valued at USD 147.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 301.7 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for customized diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, prompting market participants to invest in advanced product development and geographic expansion strategies.

Custom antibodies are increasingly utilized across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations due to their specificity, flexibility, and effectiveness in addressing complex disease targets. Continuous technological innovation and service diversification are further strengthening market expansion.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America dominated the custom antibody market in 2022, accounting for 44.9% of the total revenue.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding biotechnology research and increasing outsourcing activities.

By type, monoclonal antibodies held the largest market share of 50.6% in 2022, owing to their high specificity and extensive application in therapeutics.

By service, antibody development accounted for the highest share at 54.2% in 2022, reflecting strong demand for end-to-end antibody creation services.

By application, the infectious disease segment led the market with a share of 27.3% in 2022, supported by increasing research activities and diagnostic needs.

Market Size and Growth Snapshot

2022 Market Size: USD 147.6 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 301.7 million

CAGR (2023–2030): 9.7%

Largest Market (2022): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The market is witnessing significant innovation through the introduction of advanced antibody development platforms. In January 2023, Creative Biolabs expanded its service portfolio by launching therapeutic antibody development services to strengthen its therapeutic segment offerings. Similarly, in November 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced the Pioneer Antibody Discovery Platform, a phage display-based system capable of incorporating over 200 billion unique sequences. The platform leverages SpyDisplay technology to efficiently identify tailored antibody candidates and delivers fully characterized antibodies with comprehensive sequence and data packages.

Such advancements are expected to streamline antibody development workflows and enhance service quality for end-users across research and clinical applications.

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to high production costs. Early-stage production involves expensive processes such as antigen synthesis, peptide production, and gene engineering. On average, custom antibody services cost approximately USD 899. Monoclonal antibody development is more complex and expensive, typically ranging from USD 6,000 to USD 15,000, while polyclonal antibody production costs are relatively lower at around USD 1,000. These cost barriers limit market entry and result in a relatively consolidated service provider landscape.

Order a free sample PDF of the Custom Antibody Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies and Competitive Landscape

Growing demand from diverse end-users has encouraged key players to adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. In January 2023, Adimab announced partnerships with approximately 11 companies during 2022, bringing its total collaborations to over 105 companies focused on therapeutic antibody discovery and optimization.

Major players operating in the global custom antibody market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

YenZym Antibodies, LLC

Abmart

Labcorp Drug Development

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

GenScript

Conclusion

The global custom antibody market is poised for robust growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for precision diagnostics and targeted therapeutics, rapid technological advancements, and expanding research activities across infectious diseases and biologics. While high production costs remain a key challenge, continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding service capabilities are expected to offset these constraints. Overall, the market presents significant opportunities for established players and emerging service providers as customized antibody solutions become increasingly integral to modern biomedical research and therapeutic development.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.