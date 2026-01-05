J.H. Garlick Ltd Strengthens Damp Proofing and Basement Waterproofing Services Across Kent

Kent, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners across the region are facing growing challenges with damp and water ingress due to ageing properties and shifting weather patterns. In response, J.H. Garlick Ltd is expanding its professional damp proofing Kent and basement waterproofing Kent services to help protect and preserve homes throughout the area.

Safeguarding Kent Homes with Expert Solutions

With many Kent homes built decades ago, moisture issues are becoming more common. J.H. Garlick Ltd has long served the region with practical solutions that address both the causes and symptoms of dampness. From minor moisture problems to full basement conversions, the company delivers expert care with trusted methods.

Comprehensive Damp Proofing Kent Services

Rising Damp Treatment

Rising damp is caused by moisture moving upward through porous materials like brick and mortar, usually where the damp-proof course has failed or is missing. J.H. Garlick Ltd identifies affected areas early and uses proven treatments to stop the spread and protect interior walls and flooring.

Wet and Dry Rot Repair

Damp conditions, combined with poor airflow, create the perfect environment for fungal decay in timber. The company provides targeted treatments for wet and dry rot and checks adjacent structural timbers for hidden damage. Their qualified surveyors ensure that both the root cause and the result are dealt with properly.

Penetrating Damp Solutions

Water can also enter buildings horizontally, often due to broken guttering, high ground levels, or cracked walls. Penetrating damp weakens plaster, stains walls, and promotes mould. J.H. Garlick Ltd locates the source of the issue and recommends repairs to prevent further moisture intrusion.

Basement Waterproofing Kent – Turn Damp Spaces into Valuable Rooms

Water Control and Prevention

Basements are especially vulnerable to water entering from below or the sides. Without waterproofing, this can lead to mould, musty smells, and structural damage. The company’s basement waterproofing Kent services focus on long-term protection and safe use of these valuable areas.

Systems That Work

J.H. Garlick Ltd offers two main solutions. The Cavity Drain Membrane system collects water and channels it into a sump pump for removal. The Cementitious Multi-Coat system adds a thick waterproof barrier directly to walls and floors. Both systems are tailored to property needs.

End-to-End Project Support

The team handles everything from preparation to final redecoration. They also work alongside contractors where needed, especially for commercial spaces. Whether converting a cellar or protecting storage areas, their service is complete and professional.

Property Benefits That Last

Waterproofing and damp proofing improve health, comfort, and energy use. By keeping your property dry, heating becomes more efficient, mould is prevented, and structural elements stay strong. Dry spaces can also be used for living, storage, or work, increasing overall home value.

Contact J.H. Garlick Ltd

Residents concerned about damp or looking to convert a basement are encouraged to book a survey. J.H. Garlick Ltd delivers reliable damp proofing Kent and basement waterproofing Kent services tailored to each property.

Phone: 0208 303 2941

Serving all areas in Kent with proven solutions that protect your home for the future.

Learn more about our trusted damp proofing Kent and basement waterproofing Kent services, backed by decades of local experience, skilled surveyors, and a commitment to protecting your property for the long term.