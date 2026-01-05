1 International Bestselling Author Theresa Rubi Garcia releases her book The Making of a Warrior of Light: Conquering Pain to Claim Your Power.

Denver, CO, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Author Theresa Rubi Garcia joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, The Making of a Warrior of Light: Conquering Pain to Claim Your Power, which was released Tuesday, December 16, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

We’re thrilled to announce that The Making of a Warrior of Light: Conquering Pain to Claim Your Power by Theresa Rubi Garcia is now a #1 International Bestseller. Theresa’s raw, powerful memoir takes readers from childhood trauma, racism, and addiction to radical healing, self-love, and spiritual empowerment—and audiences around the world are resonating with her story of turning pain into purpose. For anyone ready to break generational cycles, reclaim their worth, and step into their own light, this book offers both a mirror and a roadmap.

Congratulations to Author Theresa Rubi Garcia on publishing “The Making of a Warrior of Light” on Amazon and reaching #1 International Bestseller. Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories in THREE countries. Including Black & African American Biographies & Memoirs, Adult Children of Alcoholics in and Abuse & Addiction Recovery in the USA, Australia, and Canada. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in SIX categories in THREE countries.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In The Making of a Warrior of Light, Theresa Rubi Garcia takes readers on a poignant journey through the trials and triumphs that have shaped her into a beacon of resilience and hope. Born into a world shadowed by prejudice and hardship, Theresa’s life is a testament to the power of transformation through love and inner strength.

From the dark corridors of her past, where she faced abuse, neglect, and the crushing weight of racism, Theresa emerged with a fierce determination to change not just her circumstances but to inspire others to find their light within. Her path from the depths of despair as a young mother in the strip clubs of urban America to a respected entrepreneur and advocate for individuals with disabilities is not just a story—it’s a movement.

With each page, Theresa extends a hand of solidarity and empowerment, urging her readers to embrace their own battles as gateways to growth and enlightenment. This heartrending memoir is more than an account of overcoming adversity; it’s a clarion call to all who find themselves struggling against the odds. The Making of a Warrior of Light is an ode to the human spirit’s ability to heal and thrive, encouraging everyone to rise up as warriors of their own destiny.

Embrace our own journeys with the good, bad, and ugly. Our families will close these cycles. Join Theresa as she shares not just the pain of her past but the love and light that guided her through. You will be inspired by the story of a woman who turned her darkest moments into stepping stones toward a luminous future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Theresa Rubi Garcia is a global award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and author dedicated to helping people unlock their divine potential and helping businesses make, keep, and claim more money. As the founder of Rubi’s Positive Empowerment, she blends belief transformation with strategic financial tools to drive true, lasting success.

A certified Mindvalley Coach, HeartMath® Coach, and PSYCH-K® Practitioner, Theresa draws from over 20 years of experience in diversity, business development, and personal healing. She is also a prayer chaplain, retreat leader, and doctoral candidate in Bible Interpretation.

Her signature HOTT Technique empowers others to become “Miracle Magnets” through inner alignment, and when she’s not teaching or speaking, you’ll find her trail running through the Rocky Mountains.

To learn more, visit rpempowerment.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

