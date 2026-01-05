Sun Laboratories Expands Its Sunless Tanning Line with Skin-Tone-Specific Lotions in Chatsworth, CA

Chatsworth, CA, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Sun Laboratories, a trusted name in sunless tanning since 1983, announces the expansion of its specialized self-tanning product line. As a family-owned business with over a quarter-century of expertise, Sun Laboratories remains at the forefront of innovation in the sun tanning lotion industry.

Founded as the first professional self-tanning product manufacturer and distributor, sun labs has built its reputation on creating high-quality sunless tanning solutions that prioritize skin health and beauty. Now, with a complete range of sun tanning lotions designed for light, medium, and dark skin tones, Sun Laboratories is reaffirming its commitment to customized skincare.

Tailored Tanning for Every Complexion

Recognizing that skin tones vary, sun labs offers three expertly formulated options for a flawless, natural-looking tan. Each lotion is developed to complement specific skin tones while delivering even coverage and lasting color.

Tan Overnight (Medium) is ideal for light skin tones. It creates a soft, sun-kissed glow without overpowering delicate complexions.

Ultra Dark (Dark) is crafted for medium skin tones. It enhances golden undertones and deepens the skin’s natural warmth for a radiant finish.

Dark Sunsation (Very Dark) is designed for deeper skin tones. This rich formula enhances natural depth while adding a smooth bronzed glow.

These targeted formulas allow users to achieve the most natural results without the guesswork.

Skin-Loving Ingredients, Streak-Free Results

Each sun tanning lotion from Sun Laboratories is enriched with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E. These skin-loving elements hydrate and soften, helping the tanning solution blend evenly without streaks or dryness. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

By focusing on hydration and skin health, sun labs ensures that tanning doesn’t come at the cost of comfort or care. The formulas are suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.

A Healthier Way to Tan

Sun exposure and tanning beds can cause serious skin damage, including premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer. Sunless tanning provides a safer way to achieve the same radiant look without harmful UV rays.

With a self-tanning routine, users can maintain a golden glow year-round without stepping into the sun. Sun labs offers a safer alternative for beauty-conscious individuals who value both appearance and long-term skin wellness.

Easy Application and Long-Lasting Glow

For best results, users should exfoliate and moisturize before applying any sun tanning lotion. The lotion is best applied at night, allowing the color to develop while the skin rests. Loose clothing and avoiding water contact overnight help lock in results.

Tans can last 5 to 7 days with proper care. Daily moisturizing and gentle cleansing extend the life of the tan and maintain its natural appearance.

Available Now from Sun Laboratories

Proudly based in Chatsworth, CA, sun labs continues to serve customers nationwide with premium self-tanning solutions. The full range of sun tanning lotion products is available for direct order. For more information, call (800) 333-6003 and experience a better way to glow—any time of year.

Explore the full line of premium self-tanning products from sun labs or shop your perfect sun tanning lotion match today.