KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals Strengthen Diabetic Foot Care Awareness to Prevent Gangrene

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals has announced an expanded diabetic foot care awareness initiative focused on preventing serious complications such as infections, ulcers, and gangrene. This program is part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to preventive healthcare and patient education, especially for individuals living with diabetes who face a higher risk of foot-related complications.

Medical experts at KBK Hospitals emphasize that proper diabetic foot care plays a critical role in maintaining mobility and overall quality of life. Many diabetic patients experience reduced blood flow and nerve damage in their feet, making it difficult to feel pain or detect injuries early. As a result, minor cuts or blisters can quickly turn into serious infections if ignored.

Educating Patients on the Importance of Diabetic Foot Care

Through this initiative, KBK Hospitals is conducting awareness sessions, patient counseling programs, and routine foot assessments to help diabetics understand why daily foot care is essential. Specialists explain that regular inspection and early treatment of foot problems can significantly reduce the risk of gangrene and long-term complications.

According to the hospital’s care teams, preventive foot care allows patients to identify early warning signs and take action before conditions worsen. This proactive approach helps reduce hospitalizations and improves long-term health outcomes for diabetic patients.

Understanding the Causes of Diabetic Foot Problems

As part of the awareness campaign, KBK Hospitals educates patients on the common causes of diabetic foot issues. Poor blood circulation caused by high blood sugar levels can limit oxygen supply to the feet, slowing the healing process. Nerve damage, known as neuropathy, reduces sensation, making injuries harder to notice. Other contributing factors include improper footwear, foot deformities, calluses, and poorly controlled blood sugar levels.

By understanding these risk factors, patients are better equipped to take preventive measures and seek timely care.

How Diabetic Foot Issues Can Progress to Gangrene

Hospital specialists warn that untreated wounds or ulcers can become infected and worsen over time. When blood flow is severely restricted, affected tissues may not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, leading to tissue death and gangrene. Early symptoms such as discoloration, numbness, or delayed wound healing should never be ignored.

KBK Hospitals’ initiative highlights that gangrene is often preventable with early diagnosis, proper wound care, and consistent monitoring of blood sugar levels.

Promoting Daily Foot Care Practices

A key focus of the program is encouraging simple daily habits that help protect diabetic feet. Patients are advised to wash and dry their feet daily, moisturize to prevent cracking, inspect for cuts or blisters, wear well-fitting footwear, and avoid walking barefoot. These basic steps can greatly reduce the risk of infection and injury.

The hospital also educates patients on recognizing warning signs such as non-healing wounds, redness, swelling, unusual odors, or fluid discharge, stressing the importance of immediate medical consultation if these symptoms appear.

KBK Hospitals’ Commitment to Preventive Care

By expanding its diabetic foot care awareness efforts, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals continues to reinforce its dedication to community health and preventive medicine. The initiative reflects the hospital’s mission to help patients manage chronic conditions safely and avoid severe complications through education and early intervention.

This awareness program marks another important milestone in KBK Hospitals’ efforts to empower patients with knowledge, promote healthier lifestyles, and reduce the incidence of preventable conditions like gangrene. Through continued outreach and expert care, the hospital aims to help diabetic patients walk confidently toward a healthier future.