Manila, Philippines, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of office space solutions and offshore staffing services across the Philippines and Latin America, announces the expansion of its Employer of Record (EOR) services to support Work From Home (WFH) setups for remote teams.

As flexible work models continue to gain momentum worldwide, Sales Rain’s enhanced EOR offering is designed to help global businesses manage remote employees while maintaining compliance, productivity, and operational consistency.

The expanded EOR support focuses on enabling stable and efficient remote work environments, allowing organizations to scale distributed teams with confidence.

Key highlights include:

Support for Work From Home setups within Sales Rain’s EOR framework

Continued focus on compliance with local employment regulations

Solutions aligned with evolving remote and hybrid work models

This expansion reflects their commitment to supporting modern workforce needs. As remote work becomes a long-term strategy, businesses need reliable partners to manage employment and workforce support.

Sales Rain keeps on ploughing money into workforce solutions that let organisations adapt to what’s coming in the world of work.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. They are a big deal in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA and the Middle East, and they are putting their team in the driving seat to shape the future of outsourcing.

Sales Rain tends to be known for being customer-focused, with top-notch facilities and a genuine commitment to delivering the best possible results – all of which adds up to empowering businesses with flexible, efficient and scalable office solutions that are tailored to their own individual needs, such as who would want that ?

