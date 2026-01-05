RapidSpec Launches Advanced Fire Door Scheduling Software in Solihull

Solihull, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — RapidSpec, a UK-based innovator in door design technology, has officially launched its next-generation software to streamline the creation of Fire Door Schedules. Built in Solihull and available nationwide, this easy-to-use platform simplifies the process of Door scheduling for manufacturers, architects, and fabricators. For inquiries, contact RapidSpec at 044 121 506 9020.

RapidSpec Simplifies Fire Door Scheduling for Manufacturers and Designers

Designing fire-rated doors has traditionally been a complex and error-prone process. RapidSpec changes that by offering a user-friendly software solution that automates every step—from data entry to final documentation. With only basic inputs like door dimensions and a few multiple-choice selections, users can instantly generate a complete and accurate Fire Door Schedule.

A New Approach to Fire Door Schedule Creation

Unlike manual methods that rely on spreadsheets and disconnected data, RapidSpec provides a structured and reliable workflow. The software intelligently interprets user input to create a full door schedule, complete with scaled diagrams, compliance information, and material specifications. This approach dramatically reduces the time spent on door scheduling and improves accuracy throughout the design-to-manufacture pipeline.

Features That Make RapidSpec Stand Out

Fast and Accurate Schedule Generation

Users can create a Fire Door Schedule in minutes—or even seconds. Each schedule includes dimensioned drawings, material details, and project-ready documentation.

Built-In Safety and Compliance Checks

RapidSpec performs hundreds of real-time checks in the background. These ensure the door fits precisely within its frame, the correct fire-rated glass is selected, and all components meet regulatory standards.

Complete Output for Fabrication

The software automatically generates:

• Project estimates

• Cutting lists

• Bills of materials

• Full door set drawings

All documents are formatted and ready for use in fabrication or quoting.

Made for Industry Professionals

RapidSpec is trusted by a growing base of professionals involved in door design and production, including:

• Door manufacturers and fabricators

• Architects and design consultants

• Estimators and project managers

With minimal training—just 1 to 2 hours—users can produce fully compliant door schedules. Every purchase includes free training, ensuring quick onboarding and operational use.

Business Impact: Speed, Precision, and Cost Savings

Boosts Estimating Efficiency

RapidSpec enables estimators to generate accurate documents faster. The time savings—up to 30%—allow teams to focus more on selling and project pricing.

Reduces Manufacturing Errors

Accurate door documentation eliminates the risk of using non-compliant materials, especially important in fire-rated applications. This not only improves safety but also reduces costly amendments or rework.

Supports Scalable Project Delivery

With automation and built-in checks, RapidSpec helps businesses handle more projects without increasing headcount or time investment.

Technology for Safer, Smarter Construction

RapidSpec plays a critical role in ensuring fire safety compliance by helping professionals produce schedules that follow fire resistance standards. From input to output, every element of the Fire Door Schedule is checked and validated. This structured approach enhances safety while keeping projects on time and within budget.

Modernising Door Scheduling for the Digital Era

Traditional methods of creating door schedules—like spreadsheets, calculator work, and catalog lookups—are being replaced by RapidSpec’s efficient digital workflow. The platform ensures that every specification is captured, verified, and ready for fabrication, turning manual door scheduling into a thing of the past.