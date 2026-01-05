Premium Oriental Rug Cleaning Services Now Available Across London

LONDON, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Absolutely Fabulous Ltd, a leading specialist in Persian and oriental rug cleaning , is proud to announce the expansion of its full-service rug cleaning and restoration across London and surrounding counties. Known for their traditional immersion cleaning methods and expert stain treatments, the company now provides a comprehensive solution with free collection and delivery across a wide service area.

Expert Rug Care for London and Beyond

Trusted by Residents Across the South of England

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd is a local, family-run business that specialises in cleaning and restoring handmade rugs, fine carpets, and antique textiles. With services spanning London, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Surrey, and Oxfordshire, clients can access premium care without the hassle of transport.

The company provides a free collection and return service from properties in Chelsea, Mayfair, Camden, Knightsbridge, Fulham, and Hampstead, as well as towns like Maidenhead, Henley-on-Thames, and Reading.

Traditional Techniques, Modern Precision

Full Immersion Cleaning That Delivers Results

Unlike surface-level carpet cleaning, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd uses traditional full immersion washing, which allows each rug to be cleaned all the way through. Combined with specialist dusting and fibre-safe drying methods, this technique ensures a thorough, damage-free clean.

Climate-controlled drying rooms and centrifugal drying systems prevent colour bleeding, shrinkage, or warping—especially important for wool and silk rugs.

Advanced Treatments for High-Value Rugs

Safe Solutions for Delicate Materials

Each rug undergoes a detailed inspection before cleaning begins. Specialists treat stains and remove odours using pH-balanced products designed specifically for antique and natural fibre rugs. Treatments are safe for Persian, Oriental, silk, and wool rugs, helping to preserve their colour and structure.

Sanitising services are also available for removing bacteria, allergens, and moth larvae—without affecting the integrity of the weave.

Local Family Business with a Reputation for Excellence

Decades of Trusted Experience

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd has built its reputation through years of reliable service. The team regularly handles work for rug collectors, interior designers, and homeowners who expect the highest standards. For questions or to book a rug inspection, customers can call 0330 111 0492.

Extensive Service Area for Maximum Convenience

Free Pickup & Delivery from London to Oxfordshire

The company covers key areas including Pimlico, Belgravia, Richmond, Belsize Park, Chiswick, and Ascot. Residents in areas not listed are encouraged to call to discuss flexible arrangements.

All transport is handled by trained staff using insured methods, giving customers peace of mind when dealing with valuable or fragile items.

Knowledge That Goes Beneath the Surface

Expert Focus on Deep Cleaning and Maintenance

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd goes beyond surface cleaning. Their specialists target high-use areas like rug edges and walkways, where dirt embeds deeply into fibres. Regular professional care prevents long-term damage, especially in homes with pets or allergy concerns.

For trusted, detailed, and safe rug care, this is the rug cleaning Camden, Chelsea, Fulham & surrounding resident’s trust.

For more details on trusted oriental rug cleaning services in London and surrounding areas, visit the official website of Absolutely Fabulous Ltd.