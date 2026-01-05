SimplexHealth Expands Water Testing Solutions for Homes and Properties in Wollaston

Wollaston, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — SimplexHealth announces its continued focus on Water Testing and Water test kits, helping households and properties better understand the quality of their water. Based in Wollaston, SimplexHealth provides clear, practical testing options designed for everyday use and informed decision-making. For enquiries, contact 0 1933 664746.

Helping Homes Understand Water Quality

Water quality can change due to source, location, or environmental factors. These changes may affect how water looks, smells, or tastes. Regular Water Testing helps identify issues early and supports safer water use. SimplexHealth focuses on simple processes that make testing accessible without technical knowledge.

Home Water Testing Made Easy

Easy-to-Use Water Test Kits for Everyday Checks

SimplexHealth offers single-use Water test kits that are easy to use and suitable for homes, remote areas, and on-site checks. These kits provide instant results and allow users to test water confidently without specialist equipment. They are designed for quick checks and routine monitoring.

The Dip-Wait-Read Method Explained

The Dip-Wait-Read method makes Water Testing straightforward. Users dip the test strip into a water sample, wait briefly, and compare the colour change to a clear guide. Each kit includes full instructions and colour charts, making results easy to read and understand.

Suitable Water Sources for Home Testing

The Water test kits are suitable for fresh water samples from taps, wells, springs, boreholes, ponds, and rainwater. This wide suitability helps users test water across different settings and conditions.

Using Water Test Results to Take the Right Action

Understanding results is key to effective Water Testing. Clear guides help identify potential issues so users know what steps to take next. Testing before treating water supports better choices for filtration, improvement systems, or further analysis.

Laboratory Water Testing for Detailed Analysis

When Laboratory Testing Is Recommended

Laboratory Water Testing is recommended when detailed results are required or when concerns continue after basic checks. It is also suitable for private water supplies and specific testing needs.

UKAS-Accredited Laboratory Analysis

SimplexHealth arranges laboratory water analysis by working with a UK-based UKAS-accredited laboratory, in accordance with ISO 17025. Laboratory kits include everything required to collect and submit samples for microbiological analysis. This option provides a deeper understanding of water quality.

Choosing the Right Water Testing Option

Selecting the right Water Testing option depends on the purpose and water source. Single-use Water test kits offer fast insights, while laboratory analysis provides comprehensive results. SimplexHealth supports informed choices with clear guidance and practical information.

Practical Guidance for Water Testing Questions

SimplexHealth provides a wide range of free guides to help users understand Water Testing. Topics include choosing the right Water test kits, understanding results, identifying unusual colours or smells, testing for lead, checking leaks, and testing for Legionella in water and biofilms.

About SimplexHealth

SimplexHealth is based in Wollaston and focuses on clear, reliable Water Testing solutions. The business provides easy-to-use Water test kits and laboratory testing options supported by clear instructions and guidance.

Phone: 01933 664746