Inextrix to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026

Florida, USA, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make purchase decisions and prepare their companies for the Autonomous Enterprise. Meet Inextrix at ITEXPO at booth #855.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

Why Attend ITEXPO 2026?

Discover and demo solutions in AI, communications, cybersecurity, CX, network modernization, UC/UCaaS, cloud, and collaboration.

Network with and learn from thousands of IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, and tech buyers from around the globe.

Learn from 300+ speakers across multiple co-located events including MSP Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Generative AI Expo, and Future of CX.

Evaluate new partners and vendors to support 2026 IT and digital transformation priorities.

Connect with [company name] and other top technology innovators who can help solve your businesses’ technology challenges.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Communications Liaison, TMC

sthompson@tmcnet.com

Sponsorship Contacts:

Joe Fabiano, TMC | jfabiano@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x132

Maureen Gambino, TMC | mgambino@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x109

Follow ITEXPO:

X/Twitter: @ITEXPO

LinkedIn: ITEXPO on LinkedIn

About Inextrix

We are a global technology company helping SMBs and large enterprises accelerate digital transformation through advanced software solutions. With expertise across web, mobile, and custom VoIP development, we build future-ready products powered by emerging technologies.

Ranked among the top leading software development companies in USA, we specialize in VoIP telephony, web, and mobile app development to help businesses scale faster and compete globally.

At ITEXPO 2026, we’re showcasing how first-mover innovation, bleeding-edge technologies, and value-driven solutions enable organizations to go to market faster, unlock new growth opportunities, and lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Source : https://www.marketpressrelease.com/Inextrix-to-Exhibit-at-ITEXPO-Florida-2026-1767461166.html