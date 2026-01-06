Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — Following the announcement of NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module at CES, industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has announced its development timeline for the BOXER-8742AI, its first product built on the module.

The BOXER-8742AI built on NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module hosts a range of features tailored to leverage the production-ready performance, massive AI compute, and sensor capabilities for physical AI applications in a fully integrated fanless embedded AI system.

The system is powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, which delivers up to 4x higher AI compute with improved energy efficiency and real-time reasoning capabilities. This exceptional boost in AI performance in a system measuring just 210mm x 164.2mm x 74mm will no doubt see AAEON position the BOXER-8742AI for use in edge AI application such as smart factory automation, AMR, and AI-assisted roadside unit solutions.

The BOXER-8742AI, which is expected to be available in Q2 of 2026, will be equipped with a range of features conducive to building advanced solutions that demand real-time AI performance and multi-sensor processing. Notably, the system will feature four RJ-45 LAN ports with PoE function alongside an additional RJ-45 port supporting 5GbE speed. Joining these interfaces are both DB-9 and DB-15 ports offering a selection of CANBus, DIO, and RS-232/422/485 interfaces, while the system will also include four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. This selection of wired networking options is designed to offer users high-throughput data transfer from multiple synchronized real-time vision sensors.

“We are constantly striving to bring platforms featuring the newest and most advanced NVIDIA technologies to our customers, and with the announcement of NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, we intend to fully leverage the major advancements of NVIDIA Jetson Thor series,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Business Unit. “We believe we are entering a new era in which developers looking to unlock new possibilities for a range of vertical markets have access to platforms designed specifically to cater to them, accelerating time-to-market while also boosting what their applications can achieve,” Hsueh added.

For more information and detailed specifications for the BOXER-8742AI, please visit the product page on the AAEON website, or contact your AAEON representative.

