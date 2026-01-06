RX Japan Kicks Off 2026 Trade Calendar with International Jewellery Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan GK is ringing in the new year with a sparkling start with International Jewellery Tokyo, the nation’s premier international jewellery trade show. Taking place from 14–17 January 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, this prestigious event marks the jewellery industry’s official start to the year. IJT 2026 offers an official marketplace where retailers, wholesalers, and media professionals can discover groundbreaking products, forge valuable business connections, and engage with the latest trends shaping the global market.

A World-Class Platform

IJT 2026 will bring together 620 exhibitors, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the global jewellery industry. While deeply rooted in Japan, the show’s international scope is evident, with leading exhibitors from 20 countries/regions, including major delegations from Italy, Germany, Israel, Turkey, and Poland—contributing to the event’s diversity and vibrancy. Visitors can look forward to a truly global showcase, featuring a wide spectrum of design inspirations and production techniques, all conveniently accessible under one roof.

Adding to the event’s international appeal, IJT 2026 features a dedicated area that celebrates the artistry and excellence of Japanese craftsmanship. Visitors will have direct access to top manufacturers and wholesalers from Japan’s leading jewellery districts—such as Okachimachi, Kofu, and Shinsaibashi—each lauded for their heritage, precision, and commitment to quality. This exclusive domestic section offers a rare chance to explore an array of locally made masterpieces and to build meaningful partnerships with some of the nation’s most respected jewellery professionals.

Diverse Product Categories and Special Exhibition Offerings

The scale of the exhibition is truly remarkable, with more than 1.25 million jewellery pieces available to attendees, many at exclusive exhibition prices. The array features an exceptional variety of high-quality pearls, including Akoya, South Sea, Mabe, Keshi, Conch, and freshwater types. Visitors can also explore a broad spectrum of gemstones, from coveted precious stones like ruby, emerald, and sapphire to an impressive selection of semi-precious stones such as quartz, tourmaline, and amethyst.

The product range also encompasses both natural and coloured diamonds, as well as state-of-the-art laboratory-grown diamonds. Unique designer pieces in K18 gold and silver further broaden the offering. Reflecting the rising demand for the secondary market, IJT 2026 will showcase an extensive selection of reformed jewellery and premium pre-owned luxury items. Attendees can explore exceptional pre-owned brand jewellery, coloured gemstones, luxury watches, and bags, delivering outstanding sourcing opportunities to suit every business need and collection focus.

Expert-Led Seminars Deliver Industry-Leading Insights

Beyond product sourcing, IJT 2026 sets itself apart as a vital educational platform for industry professionals. The seminar programme is headlined by Noy Elram, APAC Managing Director at Sarine Technologies Ltd., who will present “Three Cutting-Edge Diamond Solutions.” This keynote will tackle pressing market challenges such as price competition and the ongoing need to build consumer trust. Elram will unveil groundbreaking tools—including Light Performance, Diamond Journey & Traceability, and 4C AI Grading—carefully designed to help retailers inspire customer confidence, enhance transparency, cut costs, and deliver compelling narratives for each unique diamond.

Furthermore, a robust programme of expert-led sessions will explore the key forces shaping today’s jewellery landscape. Highlights include deep dives into the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds, the latest advances in sustainability and traceability, and cutting-edge marketing strategies designed for the next generation of industry leaders. These seminars are a must-attend for professionals seeking to strengthen their expertise and maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving jewellery sector.

Innovative Live Sales Event and Enhanced Navigation Experience

For its 2026 edition, IJT will introduce an exclusive live sales event taking place on 13 January from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Tokyo Big Sight, Hall 8. This dynamic live-streaming initiative offers buyers the opportunity to preview highly sought-after items and purchase products in real time before the main exhibition begins. Attendance is strictly limited to buyers and streamers invited by exhibiting companies. All participants will be required to present original photo identification to access the venue, and entry may be limited based on venue capacity.

To help visitors make the most of their time at the event, IJT 2026 will offer a thoughtfully organised venue layout featuring dedicated, specialised zones. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the comprehensive zone map and the newly launched product search page, both designed to streamline planning and ensure an efficient, rewarding experience throughout the show.

Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to register today and secure their place at this must-attend event. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the unrivalled scale, unique networking prospects, and premier product offerings that make IJT 2026 the essential destination for the global jewellery business.

Free visitor registration is ongoing through https://bit.ly/RXJapanIJT2026FreeRegistration.