What Makes an O Ring Drive Belt Ideal for Lightweight Power Transmission?

Shanghai, China, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of power transmission components, proudly announces the advancement of its O Ring Drive Belt portfolio to support evolving industrial requirements across material handling, automation, packaging, and conveyor systems.

The O Ring Drive Belt is a precision-engineered drive solution constructed from premium round belt materials that are welded into a circular profile for smooth and reliable power transmission. Designed for roller conveyors such as lineshaft conveyors and powered roller systems, this product delivers consistent performance in demanding industrial environments.

Superior Design and Customization

Puteken’s O Ring Drive Belt line includes both endless and seamless types. Endless belts are formed by welding standard round belts directly, offering flexibility in length adjustment. Seamless variants, produced via injection molding, eliminate joints, significantly increasing belt strength and improving overall production efficiency.

Engineered with robust materials and meticulous manufacturing standards, the O-Ring Drive Belt offers excellent resistance to abrasion and cutting, ensuring a long service life and minimal maintenance. Its flexibility supports smooth drive functions and reduces wear on adjacent components. Moreover, the ease of cleaning and maintenance enhances uptime for operations where cleanliness and regular belt servicing are critical.

From light conveyor systems and automated packaging lines to material handling applications, Puteken’s O Ring Drive Belt delivers dependable power transmission across a wide range of sectors. Its performance advantages make it an ideal solution for industrial automation systems that demand operational reliability and cost-effective maintenance.

“Our commitment to innovation and quality has driven continuous improvements in our O Ring Drive Belt solutions,” said a company spokesperson from Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. “We strive to empower our clients with drive products that not only meet but exceed operational expectations across industries.”

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Based in Shanghai, China, Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is a specialist in the design and manufacture of industrial power transmission components. The company is synonymous with reliable quality, advanced technology, and customized solutions for global partners.

