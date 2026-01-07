Sacred Voyages publicises exclusive shamanic healing retreats in the vortex of the Hawaii spiritual

Hawaii, USA, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Sacred Voyages, a worldwide pioneer in spiritual and wellness change, is delighted to announce the following series of shamanic healing retreats, which will take place in the world-known hawaii spiritual vortex. This is because these immersive experiences are precisely meant to enable the soulful traveller to awaken to the real self and make the discoveries of the most meaningful personal breakthrough.

Hawaii has traditionally been known as a natural temple, where the energies of Earth are extremely concentrated, namely, high-vibrational energies, or mana. The retreats of Sacred Voyages exclusively access these powerful power locations and places such as the 10,000-foot peak of Haleakalā, Maui, and the emerald and dense Iao Valley. These places are energetic catalysts, which help to produce intense healing and spiritual growth that would otherwise take long years in a regular environment.

The stated goal is to help its participants enter the boundless space within by making them connect with the most powerful portals on the Earth, as expressed by Greg “Magick” Bernstein, the lead shamanic guide of Sacred Voyages. We blend ancient mystical knowledge with the primal power of the Hawaiian volcanic land to provide a safe and professional vessel that will help the guests release themselves of old wounds and express their ultimate divinity.

The retreat curriculum is a combination of cutting-edge healing modalities, which include:

Shamanic Transmission & Soul Retrieval: Individualized energetic healing to heal the vital essence and clear ancestral training.

Trauma-Release Breathwork: Breathing exercises that are developed to unify and release emotional blockages that are deep-rooted.

Sacred Site Ceremonies: Fire and water ceremonies were performed on old platforms of heiau (temple) and hidden waterfalls to establish the new spiritual knowledge.

Deep Integration Support: This will be a comprehensive post-retreat program to make participants effectively apply their inner clarity to their day-to-day lives.

Sacred Voyages is a leading spiritual retreat business that has a history of more than 20 years in leading transformational journeys. The company was established on the values of unconditional love and everyday creation, providing the world’s leading retreats in the most powerful sacred locations on Earth, where a person can retrieve his or her true nature.

