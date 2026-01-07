Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — InCheck360, a next-generation digital operations and compliance platform for the food & beverage industry, will participate in Horecava 2026, taking place from 12–15 January at RAI Amsterdam.

InCheck360 has been selected to present in the Startup Lab (TrendLAB Theater), Horecava’s dedicated innovation stage for high-potential hospitality technology companies. The platform enables F&B operators to replace paper checklists, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools with one unified system for SOP execution, food safety, hygiene routines, and regulatory compliance.

As part of the Startup Pitches, InCheck360 will pitch on Tuesday, 13 January at 14:20, showcasing how real-time operational visibility and advanced analytics help operators reduce risk, improve consistency across locations, and achieve measurable ROI. The presentation will demonstrate how InCheck360 moves beyond traditional digital checklist tools by turning daily operational data into actionable management insights.

A key differentiator highlighted during Horecava is InCheck360’s white-glove Customer Success model. Unlike traditional software support, InCheck360’s customers are onboarded and supported by experienced F&B professionals who understand real operational challenges. This hands-on partnership ensures faster adoption, higher compliance levels, and continuous optimization across teams and locations.

Built by industry veterans and continuously shaped by real customer feedback, InCheck360 supports both single-site and multi-location operators seeking stronger control, higher food safety standards, and scalable operational performance.

Meet InCheck360 at Horecava 2026

Startup Lab – 01 STARTUP 28 stand , RAI Amsterdam

Inquiries:

info@incheck360.nl | www.incheck360.com