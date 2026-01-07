Noah Noor Health Services Sets New Benchmarks in Compassionate Companion Care Services

Noah Noor Health Services, a leading provider of disability support and in-home aged care, is proud to announce a renewed standard of excellence in its companion care services, designed to support individuals seeking meaningful social connection, emotional wellbeing, and daily living help in the comfort of their own homes.

With growing demand for reliable, compassionate, and flexible in-home care, Noah Noor Health Services continues to lead with a client-first philosophy.

Serving Melbourne and surrounding regions, the organisation delivers companion care services that prioritise dignity, independence, and quality of life for seniors, NDIS participants, and people living with disabilities.

As a Registered NDIS Provider, Noah Noor Health Services brings extensive experience in disability support services, aged care, and community nursing. Its companion care model focuses on building genuine relationships while supporting clients with everyday routines, community participation, appointments, recreational outings, and emotional reassurance.

“Our companion care services go beyond basic help,” said a spokesperson from Noah Noor Health Services. “We focus on human connection—supporting mental health, reducing social isolation, and empowering our clients to live fulfilling, independent lives within their own communities.”

The organisation’s companion care support is aligned with NDIS goals and can be tailored to individual support plans. Services are suitable for NDIS participants seeking community engagement, seniors requiring in-home aged care support, and individuals needing non-medical help and companionship. This includes dementia-friendly care, post-hospital recovery support, personalised attention, and help with daily living activities.

Besides companion care, Noah Noor Health Services offers a comprehensive range of in-home support solutions. They include personal and self-care, domestic assistance and cleaning, meal preparation, respite care, mental health support, nursing care, 24-hour care services, and supported independent living (SIL). This integrated service model ensures continuity of care under one trusted provider.

Committed to strengthening local communities, Noah Noor Health Services works closely with families, carers, and support coordinators to deliver culturally sensitive, person-centred care across Melbourne.

Individuals and families seeking companion care services in Melbourne are encouraged to learn more or arrange a consultation through the Noah Noor Health Services website.

About Noah Noor Health Services:

Noah Noor Health Services is a Melbourne-based Registered NDIS Provider delivering high-quality disability support services, in-home aged care, nursing care, and personalised daily living help.

With a strong focus on compassion, professionalism, and community wellbeing, the organisation supports individuals to live safely, independently, and with dignity at home.

