Vertical Lift Module Market 2030: A Snapshot of Global Segmentation

The global vertical lift module (VLM) market was valued at USD 1,558.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,783.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) across a wide range of industries.

Vertical lift modules have become a core component of modern warehousing, logistics, and distribution operations. They provide highly efficient storage solutions by optimizing vertical space, reducing floor area requirements, minimizing worker fatigue, and improving inventory accuracy through automated controls. Manufacturers and logistics operators are increasingly focused on maximizing storage efficiency, particularly in urban environments where space constraints are significant. By utilizing vertical space, VLMs substantially reduce storage footprints while improving operational efficiency. Automation also lowers dependence on manual labor, reducing workplace injuries and enhancing productivity.

The rapid growth of online shopping has further increased the need for efficient warehousing and distribution strategies, where VLMs play a vital role by accelerating order picking and improving space utilization. Additionally, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 practices—particularly in the U.S. manufacturing sector—is driving the integration of digital and automated technologies into production and logistics operations. VLMs support lean manufacturing objectives by improving storage density, streamlining workflows, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the vertical lift module market in 2023, accounting for a revenue share of 46.9%. This leadership is driven by the region’s emphasis on improving operational efficiency, inventory management, and space utilization within warehousing and manufacturing environments. Rapid expansion of industries such as e-commerce, automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals in countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia is fueling demand for ASRS solutions, including VLMs.

By delivery type, the single-level segment led the market, capturing 63.4% of global revenue in 2023. Demand for single-level VLMs is driven by their ability to efficiently use space, improve workplace ergonomics, enhance inventory accuracy, and enable fast retrieval of items. These systems are widely adopted in industries such as retail, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive parts, where quick access to individual items is critical.

By storage type, the non-refrigerated segment accounted for 56.1% of global market revenue in 2023. Non-refrigerated VLMs maximize storage capacity within a small footprint by utilizing vertical space and are commonly integrated with inventory management software for real-time tracking. Their versatility has led to widespread adoption across manufacturing, automotive, electronics, retail, and warehousing applications.

By end use, the automotive segment held a 32.6% revenue share in 2023. Increasing automation in automotive manufacturing and spare parts storage is driving demand for VLMs, which efficiently manage a wide range of components, from small fasteners to larger assemblies. The precise inventory control enabled by VLMs reduces retrieval times and errors, supporting smoother production processes and improved customer service.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1,558.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,783.8 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players operating in the vertical lift module market include Kardex Group, Hanel Storage Systems, Ferretto Group S.p.A., and AutoCrib, Inc., among others.

Kardex Group is a leading global provider of automated storage and material handling solutions, with a strong focus on vertical lift modules through its Kardex Remstar division. The company’s VLM offerings, such as the Shuttle XP and Megamat RS systems, are widely used across industries to optimize warehouse space, improve inventory management, and enhance productivity.

Hanel Storage Systems is a prominent international supplier of automated storage and retrieval solutions. Known for innovations such as the Lean-Lift and Rotomat systems, the company's VLMs are designed to maximize storage density, improve ergonomics, and significantly reduce retrieval times across industrial and commercial applications.

Emerging participants in the market include Savi Automation, Craftsman Storage Systems, and Vidir Solutions, Inc.

Savi Automation focuses on advanced VLM solutions that integrate robotics, IoT, and smart software to enhance warehouse efficiency, inventory accuracy, and workplace safety.

Craftsman Storage Systems specializes in the design and manufacture of VLMs aimed at improving space utilization, inventory control, and operational efficiency across a wide range of industries.

Conclusion

The vertical lift module market is set for strong growth through 2030, driven by increasing automation in warehousing and manufacturing, rapid expansion of e-commerce, and the global shift toward Industry 4.0 practices. Asia Pacific remains the leading region due to robust industrial growth and rising demand for efficient storage solutions. As organizations continue to prioritize space optimization, labor efficiency, and inventory accuracy, vertical lift modules are expected to play an increasingly critical role in modern storage and logistics operations.