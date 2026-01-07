Areeka Event Rentals Completes 2,850 Event Deliveries in 2025, Prepares for a Busy Year Ahead

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — As the year comes to an end, Areeka Event Rentals is taking a moment to look back at the volume of work completed over the past twelve months. In 2025 so far, the team has delivered 2,850 events, with more projects still being executed before year-end.

This number reflects the pace at which the events industry operates in Dubai. Throughout the year, Areeka Event Rentals has worked on a steady mix of corporate events, exhibitions, private functions, and large setup requirements. Some projects were planned weeks in advance, while others came together in much shorter timeframes, often requiring quick coordination and on-site adjustments.

A typical delivery involves more than just equipment or setup. It requires timing, transport, crew availability, and clear communication with clients. Over the course of 2025, Areeka’s teams have been managing these moving parts daily, ensuring deliveries are completed as planned and event schedules stay on track.

Providing reliable event services in Dubai means being prepared for changes and working closely with clients when plans shift. According to the team, this year involved longer working days, tighter turnaround times, and an increased focus on operational clarity rather than showy presentation.

Looking ahead to 2026, Areeka Event Rentals expects the pace to continue. With experience gained from the volume handled in 2025, the company is entering the new year focused on maintaining consistency, improving internal processes, and supporting clients through another active event calendar.

About the Company:

Areeka Event Rentals offers premium-quality furniture and accessories for rent, catering to corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, private parties, weddings, and outdoor events. Our team of experts is ready to help you choose from a variety of stylish products to make your event truly exceptional.

