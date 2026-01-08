Navore Market Launches First-Ever Aggregation Hub in La Jolla, Expanding Access to Local Food

SAN DIEGO, USA, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Navore Market, a U.S. Department of Agriculture backed San Diego–based online platform dedicated to connecting local farmers and producers directly with consumers to build a more sustainable and community-rooted food system, launches its first-ever aggregation hub in La Jolla. The hub will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 and will operate weekly.

While Navore offers both pickup and delivery for local food orders, the aggregation hub will serve as a centralized community pickup location, expanding access to fresh, local food for community members and local organizations. The rollout is supported by the USDA Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP).

“This aggregation hub represents a new way for communities to access local food right in their own neighborhood,” said Caroline Driehaus, Founder and CEO of Navore Market. “Starting in La Jolla, we’re excited to grow this model throughout San Diego County and make local food more accessible to diverse communities.”

Through aggregation hubs, local farmers and producers can expand pickup options in a cost-effective way, dropping off orders at a centralized Navore hub for customer pickup.

To place an order, go to NavoreMarket.com, search for La Jolla United Methodist Church on the map, and choose from the producers available at that pickup location.

Navore Market is the first online marketplace that provides access to shop local food grown by local farmers and producers in San Diego County. We capture the charm and connection of a farmers market or a rustic farm stand, wherever you are. Shop local at NavoreMarket.com