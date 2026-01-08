Electric Toothbrush Market Driven by Oral Care Awareness

The global electric toothbrush market was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness of oral hygiene and preventive dental care, coupled with rising consumer preference for technologically advanced oral care solutions over conventional manual toothbrushes.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing oral health to prevent common dental conditions such as cavities, gum diseases, and halitosis. Educational initiatives by dental associations, healthcare organizations, and oral care brands have significantly enhanced awareness regarding effective brushing techniques and long-term dental health benefits. This has accelerated the shift from manual toothbrushes to electric variants, which offer improved plaque removal, consistent brushing performance, and advanced cleaning features.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global electric toothbrush market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 34.2%.

India is expected to witness strong growth, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

By technology, the electric rotational toothbrush segment held the largest market share, exceeding 58.1% in 2024.

By end use, adult electric toothbrushes led the market, capturing the highest revenue share of 80.4% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.82 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.8%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Regional disparities in oral healthcare outcomes further underscore the need for improved dental hygiene solutions. A 2024 study published in the World Journal of Biology, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences highlights notable differences across Europe. Western European countries, including Germany and Sweden, demonstrate stronger oral health outcomes due to robust public health policies and preventive care programs. In contrast, Eastern European countries such as Romania face significant challenges, with over 70% of children affected by dental caries—substantially higher than rates observed in Western Europe. Such findings emphasize the growing relevance of advanced oral care products, including electric toothbrushes.

Another prominent trend shaping the market is the rising adoption of electric toothbrushes among children. Parents are increasingly investing in age-specific products featuring soft bristles, interactive designs, and built-in timers to encourage proper brushing habits. These child-friendly and educational features are driving higher adoption rates within this segment. Additionally, demand for premium and luxury electric toothbrushes is growing, supported by consumers’ willingness to invest in high-end models offering multiple brushing modes, pressure sensors, and advanced gum care technologies.

Personalization has emerged as a critical factor influencing purchasing decisions. Consumers are seeking toothbrushes tailored to individual oral health needs, including adjustable intensity levels and specialized brush heads for sensitive teeth, whitening, or gum care. This preference for customized dental care solutions is reinforcing the importance of continuous innovation and product differentiation within the electric toothbrush industry.

Key Electric Toothbrush Company Insights

The market remains fragmented, with the presence of multiple global and regional players. Leading companies are actively investing in product launches, acquisitions, and marketing initiatives to expand their customer base and strengthen brand loyalty.

Recent product developments include:

January 2025: ORAL-B (Procter & Gamble) launched the Oral-B iO Series 2 electric toothbrush in Berlin, featuring advanced iO technology and delivering 150% better plaque removal.

September 2024: Xiaomi introduced new Mijia electric toothbrushes with a 180-day battery life, sonic sweep technology, and three cleaning modes—Gentle, Standard, and Deep Sweep.

July 2024: quip launched the quip 360 Oscillating Toothbrush, featuring a pressure sensor, three brushing intensities, up to 30 days of battery life, and ADA approval.

March 2024: Keosaa released a new range of electric toothbrushes on Amazon with ultrasonic technology, DuPont nylon bristles, two cleaning modes, and four color options.

Key Electric Toothbrush Companies

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

FOREO

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Fairywill

quip

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Conclusion

The electric toothbrush market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising oral health awareness, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for personalized and premium dental care solutions. Strong growth prospects in emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and India, alongside continuous product innovation by leading manufacturers, are expected to further accelerate market expansion. As preventive dental care gains prominence globally, electric toothbrushes will continue to play a critical role in improving oral hygiene standards and overall dental health outcomes.

