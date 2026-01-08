Rodenticides Market 2030: Brodifacoum Baits Strike Fast

The global rodenticides market was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2030. The market’s growth is mainly driven by rising incidences of pest-related diseases, increasing rodent populations, growing demand for pest management solutions, and a wider availability of natural rodenticides. According to the 2019 American Housing Survey, out of 124 million occupied homes in the U.S., approximately 14.8 million reported mice or rat sightings over a one-year period, highlighting the scale of the rodent problem.

Economic losses due to rodent-related damage in agricultural fields are also expected to boost product demand in the coming years. However, concerns associated with chemical-based rodenticides—particularly their environmental impact and potential harm to humans and animals—have led to stringent regulations, which may restrain market growth. Regions such as North America and Europe enforce strict rules governing the sale and use of rodent control products. In the U.S., for example, all pesticide products must be registered under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and are regulated under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

The increasing spread of rodent-borne diseases, including plague, Hantavirus infection, and Lassa fever, has accelerated the adoption of rodent control solutions across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Demand is particularly strong in major urban centers due to expanding infrastructure such as offices, hospitals, hotels, and housing facilities. Market players are continually introducing new products designed to improve rodent control efficiency and meet rising hygiene standards.

Natural rodenticides are gaining momentum as a preferred alternative due to their biodegradable nature and non-toxic impact on humans, pets, and wildlife. These products do not contaminate the environment, and accidental consumption poses minimal risk. Additionally, they are cost-effective since they do not require special precautions in transportation, storage, or disposal.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share at 29.8% in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

North America also represented a significant share of the market in 2022.

By application, pest control companies accounted for the largest revenue share at 39.1% in 2022.

By product, the anticoagulant category dominated the market with a 76.9% share in 2022.

By form, blocks held the highest revenue share at 46.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 5.27 Billion

USD 5.27 Billion 2030 Market Projection: USD 8.13 Billion

USD 8.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 5.6%

5.6% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market participants are focusing on acquisitions and new product launches to strengthen their global presence. Many companies are investing heavily in research and development to create advanced, application-specific rodent control solutions and enhance product performance. Innovation remains a key competitive strategy, with firms working to increase efficiency while meeting regulatory standards.

Key Rodenticides Companies:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

Neogen Corporation

Bell Laboratories

Liphatech, Inc.

Impex Europa S.L.

EcoClear Products

Conclusion

The rodenticides market is set for steady growth driven by rising rodent populations, increasing disease transmission risks, and expanding pest control needs across residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors. Although strict environmental regulations may pose challenges, advancements in natural and eco-friendly rodenticides are expected to create new opportunities. With strong demand from Asia Pacific and continuous product innovation by leading manufacturers, the market is poised for sustained development through 2030.