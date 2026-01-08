RTLS In Healthcare Market 2033: Workflow Woes End with RTLS Precision

The global RTLS in healthcare market was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.87% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is driven by the rising need for improved asset and inventory management, increasing emphasis on patient safety and workflow optimization, and the integration of RTLS with advanced technologies and digital health ecosystems. As healthcare operations become more complex, hospitals and clinics increasingly adopt real-time tracking solutions to streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and support data-driven decision-making.

RTLS-driven supply chain automation enables healthcare organizations to use real-time data to transform logistics, operational workflows, and clinical practices. These systems help track the location, usage, and maintenance requirements of critical medical equipment such as infusion pumps, ventilators, and surgical devices. By reducing equipment misplacement and minimizing underutilization, healthcare facilities can improve operational efficiency and lower capital expenditures linked to duplicate asset purchases. Automated inventory monitoring also reduces manual tracking errors, improving overall cost efficiency. According to a study conducted by Zebra Technologies in May 2024, 84% of hospital leaders in the U.S. and the UK prioritize digitizing inventory management systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

As healthcare facilities continue to expand, especially large hospitals and multi-campus networks, managing assets becomes increasingly challenging. RTLS plays a crucial role in resolving these challenges by offering continuous and automated equipment tracking without reliance on manual processes. This capability is especially vital during periods of high demand—such as pandemics—when immediate access to essential equipment is critical for patient care. Additionally, RTLS enhances internal logistics by reducing delays, improving inventory visibility, and preventing overstocking or wastage. These benefits support more efficient resource utilization and contribute to improved clinical outcomes.

Order a free sample PDF of the RTLS In Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 46.08% share in 2024.

Growing investment in smart hospital infrastructure is a major driver of RTLS adoption in the U.S.

By component, the hardware segment accounted for 46.33% of revenue in 2024.

By technology, the RFID segment held 32.43% of the market in 2024.

By application, inventory/asset tracking & management represented 32.63% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.46 Billion

USD 2.46 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 9.94 Billion

USD 9.94 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 16.87%

16.87% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key RTLS in Healthcare Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the RTLS in healthcare market is characterized by continuous innovation, with companies focusing on delivering customized solutions and pursuing strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and geographic expansion. As healthcare providers seek greater operational transparency and efficiency, leading companies are investing in advanced RTLS technologies to strengthen their market position.

Key RTLS in Healthcare Companies

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Securitas Healthcare, LLC (part of Securitas AB)

Cognosos, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

CenTrak, Inc. (a subsidiary of Halma plc.)

GE HealthCare

Ubisense

Oracle

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Midmark Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The RTLS in healthcare market is poised for strong expansion as hospitals increasingly adopt real-time tracking technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve patient care. With rising investment in smart hospital ecosystems and the growing need for precise asset and inventory monitoring, RTLS has become a critical component of modern healthcare infrastructure. As technological advancements accelerate and adoption broadens, the market is expected to demonstrate sustained, high-growth momentum through 2033.