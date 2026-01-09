Presentación del “Modelo de Exposición de Rol para Prevención de Pérdidas Patrimoniales”

Mauricio Alan Illera Diaz diseña una herramienta innovadora para fortalecer la gestión de riesgos organizacionales

México, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — La creciente complejidad operativa y la constante exposición a riesgos internos ponen en evidencia una problemática crucial en las organizaciones modernas: la falta de metodologías efectivas para identificar y mitigar pérdidas patrimoniales desde la raíz de los procesos. Hoy, se presenta una solución estructurada, práctica y científicamente respaldada que promete transformar la forma en que las instituciones gestionan sus riesgos más críticos.

La problemática

En el entorno corporativo actual, las pérdidas patrimoniales —ya sea por fallas de control, diseño organizacional deficiente o exposición mal gestionada de roles operativos— representan impactos financieros y reputacionales significativos. Muchos métodos existentes se centran en evaluar a las personas o reaccionar a eventos después de que estos ocurren, dejando de lado un enfoque fundamental: entender cómo la exposición inherente del rol operativo genera vulnerabilidad estructural.

La solución: un modelo preventivo y sistémico

El “Modelo de Exposición de Rol para Prevención de Pérdidas Patrimoniales” es una metodología integral que desplaza la atención del análisis individual hacia una perspectiva sistémica del rol, los procesos, el entorno operativo y los mecanismos de control. Esta innovación introduce el Índice de Exposición de Rol (IER), una herramienta que permite:

  • Evaluar cuantitativamente la exposición al riesgo inherente de cada rol operativo.

  • Clasificar los niveles de riesgo patrimonial de manera contextual y comparativa.

  • Priorizar controles preventivos y rediseñar procesos organizacionales para fortalecer la gobernanza y la resiliencia.

Este modelo no solo ofrece una evaluación diagnóstica, sino que se integra con sistemas de auditoría, controles internos y analítica avanzada, permitiendo una gestión de riesgos verdaderamente proactiva.

Beneficios para las instituciones

La adopción de este modelo trae beneficios clave para empresas, organismos públicos y entidades con altos niveles de activos e información sensible:

Prevención estructural de pérdidas, reduciendo sorpresas financieras y operativas.
Mejor toma de decisiones, gracias a métricas claras y comparables.
Integración con controles tecnológicos y sistemas analíticos modernos.
Fortalecimiento de la cultura organizacional, con una visión que trasciende la responsabilidad individual y se enfoca en el diseño de roles.

Acceso abierto y citación

Este modelo está disponible en acceso abierto con DOI:
🔗 https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18099497
Permite su descarga, adaptación y uso libre bajo licencia Creative Commons Atribución 4.0 Internacional, promoviendo su adopción en todo tipo de organizaciones interesadas en elevar sus capacidades de gestión de riesgo.

Autor: Mauricio Alan Illera Díaz
ORCID ID: 0009-0001-1505-4170
Researcher ID: OSI-4768-2025
ID del autor: 9514252
ID Científico: 2A1E-218D-9A52

