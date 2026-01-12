West USA Realty of Prescott Announces Strategic Addition of Brian Butler to Its Brokerage Team

Prescott, AZ, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott, one of the region’s most trusted and community-driven real estate brokerages, is proud to announce that Brian Butler, an accomplished real estate agent known for his professionalism, market knowledge, and client-first approach, has officially joined the company. This strategic addition reflects the brokerage’s continued commitment to growth, service excellence, and expanding its footprint across Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and surrounding communities.

President/Broker Cindy Eastwood expressed enthusiastic support for the new team member, stating, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Brian Butler to West USA Realty of Prescott. His work ethic, dedication to clients, and passion for helping people make him a perfect fit for our culture and our mission. Our brokerage is built on strong values, genuine relationships, and a commitment to serving the community, and Brian embodies all of these qualities.”

A Valuable Asset to a Growing Brokerage

With nearly two decades of leadership under West USA Realty of Prescott and seven years under the ownership of Michael and Cindy Eastwood, the brokerage has seen unprecedented year-over-year growth, strong expansion, and remarkable market share increases across Yavapai County. The addition of Brian Butler is a strategic move aimed at supporting that momentum.

Butler brings with him an impressive background that includes extensive knowledge of Arizona’s real estate markets, hands-on client guidance, and a proven ability to navigate transactions efficiently and effectively. His professional philosophy centers on trust, integrity, and providing homebuyers and sellers with a seamless experience, values that resonate strongly with the culture at West USA Realty of Prescott.

Strengthening Client Service Across Yavapai County

West USA Realty of Prescott has built a sterling reputation by offering unmatched real estate expertise and maintaining a deep commitment to the communities it serves. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, the brokerage prides itself on creating a client experience rooted in professionalism, responsiveness, and genuine care.

“Brian’s presence will strengthen our ability to support clients at every stage of their real estate journey,” added Eastwood. “He brings fresh energy, strong communication skills, and a passion for guiding families, retirees, and investors toward the next chapter in their lives. We know he will make an immediate positive impact.”

A Culture of Excellence That Continues to Rise

The agents at West USA Realty of Prescott continues to expand its capabilities through advanced training, technology adoption, local partnerships, community engagement, and a brokerage model designed to support agents while prioritizing client satisfaction. With more than 60 agents and a proven leadership structure, the brokerage consistently ranks among the most respected firms in the region.

Adding a professional like Butler reinforces West USA’s commitment to maintaining its high standards, elevating service delivery, and continuously improving the user experience for buyers and sellers alike.

Brian Butler Shares His Excitement for the Road Ahead

In accepting the role, Butler expressed appreciation for the opportunity to join such a well-established and forward-thinking brokerage. “West USA Realty of Prescott has an outstanding reputation in the community,” Butler noted. “The leadership is strong, the culture is supportive, and the mission of putting people first aligns perfectly with how I serve my clients. I’m honored to join this talented team and look forward to contributing to its ongoing success.”

Dedicated to Community Impact and Local Partnerships

West USA Realty of Prescott is more than a brokerage, it is a cornerstone of community involvement. Through charity initiatives, local partnerships, and the owners’ commitment to giving back, the company continues to make a meaningful difference in Yavapai County.

Broker/President Cindy Eastwood and CEO Michael Eastwood are both proud supporters of local organizations, including Pony 4 Precious, a 501(c)(3) children’s charity dedicated to literacy, scholarships, and youth enrichment. Their passion for community service is reflected in the company’s culture and in the agents who choose to join the West USA family.

Brian Butler’s own commitment to community aligns strongly with these values, further strengthening the brokerage’s impact and mission.

A Strong Future Ahead for West USA Realty of Prescott

As the real estate market continues to evolve throughout Arizona, West USA Realty of Prescott remains focused on strategic growth, operational excellence, and exceptional client care. The brokerage looks forward to seeing the positive contributions that Brian Butler will bring to the brokerage, and to the community it proudly serves.

The addition of Butler marks yet another milestone in the company’s ongoing pursuit of innovation, excellence, and community-centered real estate leadership.

About West USA Realty of Prescott

West USA Realty of Prescott is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and surrounding areas. The firm provides comprehensive real estate services for residential, land, luxury, and investment properties. Known for its strong leadership, exceptional agent support, and unwavering commitment to community involvement, West USA Realty of Prescott continues to be a trusted name in Arizona real estate.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

West USA Realty of Prescott

Phone: 928-636-1500

Website: www.westusaprescott.com

Each office is independently owned and operated