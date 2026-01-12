Different Types of Pizza Explained by IL Forno

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — Pizza is more than just a meal it’s a global comfort food with deep Italian roots and countless regional interpretations. From thin, wood-fired bases to loaded, cheesy slices, pizza has evolved into a culinary icon enjoyed worldwide. At IL Forno, known for serving some of the best pizza in Dubai, we celebrate authentic Italian flavors while embracing modern tastes across the UAE. In this guide, we explain different types of pizza, their origins, and why they continue to dominate the world of Italian food.

1. Neapolitan Pizza – The Heart of Italian Tradition

Neapolitan pizza is the original pizza, born in Naples, Italy. It features a thin, soft crust with slightly charred edges, cooked quickly in a wood-fired oven. The toppings are simple but high-quality—San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil. At IL Forno, our Neapolitan-style pizzas reflect the soul of Italian pizza Dubai diners love: light, flavorful, and perfectly balanced. This style is ideal for those who appreciate authenticity over excess toppings.

2. Margherita Pizza – Simplicity at Its Best

The Margherita pizza is a classic example of how less can be more. Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil, it represents the colors of the Italian flag. Its clean flavors make it one of the most popular pizzas worldwide. Whether you’re enjoying margherita pizza Abu Dhabi or ordering it in Dubai, this timeless option is perfect for pizza purists. At IL Forno, our Margherita highlights the freshness of ingredients, making it a favorite for both dine-in and online pizza order Dubai customers.

3. Roman Pizza – Thin, Crispy, and Crunchy

Roman pizza differs from Neapolitan in texture. It has a thinner, crispier base and is often baked longer at a lower temperature. This style is great for those who enjoy a crunchy bite with every slice. Roman-style pizza is increasingly popular among those searching for the best pizza restaurant Dubai, as it offers a lighter, less doughy alternative while still delivering rich flavor.

4. Sicilian Pizza – Thick and Hearty

Sicilian pizza is known for its thick, rectangular crust and generous toppings. It’s fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside, making it a filling and satisfying option. Traditionally topped with tomato sauce, onions, anchovies, and herbs, modern versions include a variety of cheeses and meats. This style is ideal for sharing with family and friends and works perfectly when ordering pizza online Dubai for group meals.

5. Pepperoni Pizza – A Global Favorite

Although pepperoni pizza is more popular outside Italy, it has become a global staple. Featuring a thin crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy pepperoni slices, it’s loved for its bold, savory flavor. At IL Forno, we prepare pepperoni pizza with an Italian touch, ensuring it stays true to quality while appealing to international tastes—one reason many consider us among the best pizza in Dubai.

6. Quattro Formaggi – A Cheese Lover’s Dream

Quattro Formaggi, or “four cheese pizza,” is a rich and indulgent option. It typically includes mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, and fontina, creating a creamy, complex flavor profile. This pizza is perfect for those who enjoy gourmet Italian food and want something different from traditional tomato-based pizzas.

7. Veggie Pizza – Fresh and Flavorful

Vegetarian pizzas focus on fresh vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, onions, and zucchini. When combined with a well-made crust and quality cheese, veggie pizzas can be just as satisfying as meat-based options. IL Forno’s veggie pizzas are crafted to balance taste and nutrition, making them a popular choice for health-conscious customers placing an online pizza order Dubai.

8. Seafood Pizza – A Mediterranean Delight

Seafood pizza is a specialty in coastal Italian regions. Toppings may include shrimp, calamari, tuna, or anchovies, often paired with light sauces and herbs. This unique style showcases the diversity of Italian pizza Dubai food lovers enjoy, especially those seeking premium and adventurous flavors.

9. Calzone – Pizza with a Twist

A calzone is essentially a folded pizza, stuffed with cheese, meats, and vegetables. Baked until golden, it offers a warm, enclosed experience that keeps flavors locked inside. Calzones are perfect for takeaway and delivery, making them a great option when ordering pizza online.

Why IL Forno is a Go-To Pizza Destination?

IL Forno combines traditional Italian recipes with modern dining experiences across the UAE. Whether you’re searching for the best pizza restaurant Dubai, craving authentic Italian food, or looking for a reliable online pizza order Dubai, IL Forno delivers quality, consistency, and flavor. From classic Margherita to gourmet cheese and seafood pizzas, our menu reflects the diversity of pizza styles while staying true to Italian heritage.

Final Thoughts

Pizza is incredibly versatile, with each type offering a unique taste, texture, and experience. Understanding these different styles helps you appreciate why pizza remains one of the world’s most loved foods. At IL Forno, we take pride in serving authentic, high-quality pizzas that cater to every preference whether you dine in or enjoy pizza from the comfort of your home.