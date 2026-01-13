MZ Medical Billing Announces Launch of AR Recovery Services Across All 50 U.S. States

New York, United States, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — MZ Medical Billing, a medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving healthcare providers nationwide, announced the launch of its Accounts Receivable Recovery Services across all 50 U.S. states. The new service is designed to support medical practices in resolving unpaid and underpaid insurance claims through structured follow up and payer level review.

The AR Recovery Services focus on identifying aging accounts, analyzing claim histories, and addressing issues that prevent timely reimbursement. These may include missing information, coding discrepancies, payer policy variations, and delayed responses from insurance carriers. By addressing these factors, the service helps providers recover revenue that may otherwise remain unresolved.

As claim volumes increase and payer rules continue to evolve, many healthcare organizations face challenges maintaining consistent collections. MZ Medical Billing developed this service to provide dedicated AR follow up without requiring providers to expand internal billing teams. The service operates as an extension of the practice’s billing workflow and aligns with payer specific requirements across different regions.

The nationwide rollout allows MZ Medical Billing to support independent practices, specialty clinics, and multi location healthcare groups regardless of location. Each AR recovery engagement includes claim level tracking, documentation review, payer communication, and status reporting to ensure transparency throughout the recovery process.

According to the company, the launch reflects a broader effort to help providers maintain financial stability while reducing administrative burden. The AR Recovery Services are structured to support long term improvements in cash flow rather than short term collections alone.

The service is now available to healthcare providers throughout the United States and can be implemented alongside existing billing and revenue cycle operations.

About MZ Medical Billing

MZ Medical Billing provides medical billing and revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers across the United States. The company supports practices with claim submission, payment posting, denial management, AR follow up, and compliance focused billing operations designed to support operational accuracy and financial performance.

