Molly Karloff Unleash New Single “Faceless” Out On 29th January 2026

UK heavy alt-rock band Molly Karloff release their new single “Faceless” on Thursday 29th January 2026, delivering a groove-led track that blends desert rock swagger with modern grunge attitude.

OXFORD, UK, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — UK heavy alt-rock band Molly Karloff release their new single “Faceless” on Thursday 29th January 2026, delivering a groove-led track that blends desert rock swagger with modern grunge attitude. Built around thick, hypnotic guitars and a relentless vocal hook, Faceless leans into themes of identity, pressure and resistance — pushing back against conformity and expectation. The track balances weight and restraint, letting groove and atmosphere do the heavy lifting rather than over‑production or polish.

“The song is about that feeling of being used, dismissed or talked over — when people try to put you down and keep you small,” Simon Gee explains“‘Faceless’ is the moment you decide Fuck this, I’m done with that shit.”

Sonically, Faceless sits in the space between modern grunge and desert rock, pairing muscular riffs with a raw, confident delivery that favours feel over flash. It’s heavy without excess, focused on movement and attitude rather than gloss.

The single is accompanied by a stark, film-noir style, monochrome performance video that mirrors the track’s tension and stripped‑back aesthetic.

Molly Karloff will perform Faceless live for the first time at Brickmakers B2 in Norwich on Friday 30th January 2026, marking the track’s first appearance in a live setting.

“Faceless” is released on all major streaming platforms on 29th January 2026.

TRACK: Faceless
ARTIST: Molly Karloff
RELEASE DATE: 29th January 2026
GENRE: Alt-Rock / Desert Rock / Hard Rock
FFO: Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood, Shinedown, Highly Suspect

Artist Links:

Website: https://mollykarloff.co.uk
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4GMxlXGdJ4mNpKl0CkuNJl
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MollyKarloff
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mollykarloff
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MollyKarloff
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mollykarloff

Private video stream: https://vimeo.com/1146547698/

About  Molly Karloff

Molly Karloff is a heavy, gritty, three-piece UK alternative/grunge rock band known for their powerful riffs, catchy grooves, and raw sound, blending modern grunge with desert rock swagger, praised for live shows and EPs like Dancing For Money and Supernaturalation, with new music like their 2026 single “Faceless” focusing on themes of identity and resistance.

