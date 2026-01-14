Fine Perforators Scales Manufacturing of Nickel Screens to Support Global Printing and Filtration Demand

New Delhi, India, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators, a long-established manufacturer of industrial screening products, has announced expanded manufacturing capacity for its range of nickel screen, nickel screens, and rotary nickel screen solutions. The expansion supports rising demand from customers across Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico, particularly in printing and filtration applications.

The company produces nickel screens for printing where accuracy and repeatability matter. Each nickel mesh screen is built to deliver clean ink transfer, consistent pattern definition, and stable performance on high-speed machines. Fine Perforators also manufacture rotary designs that maintain shape and surface quality during long production runs.

“Customers come to us because they need screens that work the same way every time,” said a spokesperson for Fine Perforators. “Whether it’s a rotary nickel screen for printing or a nickel mesh screen for filtration, our focus stays on build quality and fit.”

Production includes controlled electroforming, precision finishing, and detailed inspection at each stage. Screens are checked for mesh consistency, surface smoothness, and corrosion resistance before shipment. The company also supplies nickel sheet formats for customers who require base material for further processing or custom fabrication.

What customers typically request

Nickel screen for printing with consistent open area

Rotary nickel screen designs for continuous operation

Fine nickel mesh screen options for detailed pattern work

Custom diameters, wall thicknesses, and mesh counts

Reliable supply for repeat orders

This practical approach has helped Fine Perforators build steady relationships with printing units, filtration plants, and industrial manufacturers. Many clients continue ordering the same screen specifications year after year, reducing setup time and production issues.

For product details and specifications, visit: https://www.finehole.com/nickel-screen-manufacturer-exporter-india.php

About Fine Perforators

Based in New Delhi, Fine Perforators is a manufacturer and exporter of industrial screening solutions including nickel screens, nickel mesh screens, rotary nickel screens, sugar screens, vacuum filter screens, and perforated products. With over five decades of manufacturing experience, the company supplies customers across India and export markets such as Brazil and Mexico.