Fine Perforators Scales Manufacturing of Nickel Screens to Support Global Printing and Filtration Demand

Posted on 2026-01-14 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators, a long-established manufacturer of industrial screening products, has announced expanded manufacturing capacity for its range of nickel screen, nickel screens, and rotary nickel screen solutions. The expansion supports rising demand from customers across Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico, particularly in printing and filtration applications.

The company produces nickel screens for printing where accuracy and repeatability matter. Each nickel mesh screen is built to deliver clean ink transfer, consistent pattern definition, and stable performance on high-speed machines. Fine Perforators also manufacture rotary designs that maintain shape and surface quality during long production runs.

“Customers come to us because they need screens that work the same way every time,” said a spokesperson for Fine Perforators. “Whether it’s a rotary nickel screen for printing or a nickel mesh screen for filtration, our focus stays on build quality and fit.”

Production includes controlled electroforming, precision finishing, and detailed inspection at each stage. Screens are checked for mesh consistency, surface smoothness, and corrosion resistance before shipment. The company also supplies nickel sheet formats for customers who require base material for further processing or custom fabrication.

What customers typically request

  • Nickel screen for printing with consistent open area
  • Rotary nickel screen designs for continuous operation
  • Fine nickel mesh screen options for detailed pattern work
  • Custom diameters, wall thicknesses, and mesh counts
  • Reliable supply for repeat orders 

This practical approach has helped Fine Perforators build steady relationships with printing units, filtration plants, and industrial manufacturers. Many clients continue ordering the same screen specifications year after year, reducing setup time and production issues.

For product details and specifications, visit: https://www.finehole.com/nickel-screen-manufacturer-exporter-india.php

About Fine Perforators
Based in New Delhi, Fine Perforators is a manufacturer and exporter of industrial screening solutions including nickel screens, nickel mesh screens, rotary nickel screens, sugar screens, vacuum filter screens, and perforated products. With over five decades of manufacturing experience, the company supplies customers across India and export markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution