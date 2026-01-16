A ‘Magistic’ Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise on Sydney Harbour!

Sydney, Australia, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Magistic Cruises has announced a new Valentine’s Day dinner cruise, offering couples a relaxed three-hour romantic experience on Sydney Harbour at a more accessible price point than many premium Valentine’s Day cruise offerings.

Hosted aboard the multi-million-dollar catamaran Magistic Two, the cruise combines a restaurant-quality dinner experience set against the changing views of the lit-up Sydney Harbour – positioning it as a compelling alternative to regular Valentine’s Day restaurant dining. The Valentine’s Day package includes unlimited red, white and sparkling wines, beers and soft drinks — enhancing the celebratory feel of the evening.

This romantic dinner cruise in Sydney unfolds at an unhurried pace, allowing guests to enjoy a multi-cuisine buffet at leisure, while spending quality time together. Reserved tables provide an added sense of privacy, and couples are free to stroll the outer decks for the complete harbour experience.

As the vessel cruises through Sydney Harbour, guests are treated to panoramic views of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House and Luna Park – all providing picturesque backdrops for Valentine’s Day photographs.

“With this Valentine’s Day cruise, we wanted to create a romantic harbour experience that feels special, yet attainable,” said a spokesperson for Magistic Cruises. “It’s about great food, iconic views and quality time together, without the premium price barrier that often comes with Valentine’s Day experiences.”

From global flavours and attentive hospitality to uninterrupted views of Sydney’s harbourfront, Magistic’s Valentine’s Day dinner cruise reimagines how couples can celebrate this special day in the Harbour City.