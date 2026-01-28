Nursing Conferences 2026 | Upcoming Nursing Conferences Singapore

Singapore, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — It is our great pleasure to welcome you to the 5th Edition of the World Nursing Research Conference, scheduled for July 17–19, 2026, in the dynamic and multicultural city of Singapore.

This year’s conference is centred around the theme “Advancing Nursing Practice Through Innovation, Empathy, and Research.”

The event will serve as a global platform for nursing professionals, researchers, educators, and healthcare leaders to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore emerging trends that are shaping the future of nursing.

The scientific program features an engaging lineup of keynote lectures, panel discussions, oral and poster presentations, and interactive sessions, covering innovative nursing practices, advancements in education and leadership, and evidence-based research. Through these discussions, we aim to foster meaningful collaboration and inspire excellence in nursing practice worldwide.

We look forward to your active participation and to an enriching conference experience that will contribute to professional growth and the advancement of global nursing care.

Conference Dates: July 17 to 19, 2026

Village Hotel Changi, Singapore

