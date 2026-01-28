D Timber craft announce busy winter period

Wakefield, UK, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — GD Timbercraft Gdtimbercraft.co.uk announce a very busy winter period with projects being carried out throughout Yorkshire.

One such project was the Design and Construction of a high spec, modern Garden room as a part of a wider garden transformation.

The client wanted a standalone structure that felt solid, refined, and architectural, something that would sit confidently within the garden and be used all year round.

The emphasis was on clean lines, premium finishes, and flawless execution. With vertical slatted cladding.

Crisp aluminium trims frame. The flat roof with deep overhang provides a modern silhouette while also offering practical weather protection. Integrated soffits.

GD Timber craft work throughout West Yorkshire with projects being carried out throughout the major towns and cities of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, and Wakefield.

