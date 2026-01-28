Empex Watertoys®: The #1 Manufacturer of Quality Aqua Jets

Splash pads have become a popular recreational spot in hotels and resorts, offering endless fun and entertainment to people of all ages these days. While there are numerous features that make these aquatic play areas enjoyable, the aqua jets are a prominent one. Empex Watertoys® stands out as a leading manufacturer of the best quality aqua jets at reasonable prices.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is a reputed and trusted company that deals in splash pad equipment. Since its establishment in 1986, the firm specializes in manufacturing innovative water toys to double the fun and enjoyment of visitors at the commercial splash pads. They are the number one choice when it comes to the installation of equipment at the splash pads in hotels, resorts, and community centers.

According to one of the spokespersons of the company, “Empex Watertoys® offers a wide range of aqua jets to deliver captivating displays and ensure endless fun and excitement in the commercial splash pads. From vertical jets to crown jets and fan jets, our extensive range boasts everything. We are committed to providing clients with the best aqua jets based on their unique splash pad themes.”

The aqua jets of Empex Watertoys® are rugged and long-lasting, designed to stand the test of time. All their equipment requires minimal maintenance and can deliver optimal returns. The team of experts of the company provides clients with clear guidelines relating to the maintenance of the equipment for enhanced outcomes.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2