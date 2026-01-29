ShockWatch Launches Advanced Shock Data Logger Technology to Combat Hidden Transit Damage

London, UK, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — ShockWatch, the industry leader in impact detection and tilt monitoring, has unveiled its latest innovation in supply chain protection: the shock data logger. Based in London and available for enquiries on 02077393344, ShockWatch continues to lead in safeguarding goods from hidden damage during shipping and handling.

ShockWatch helps ensure quality assurance right to your customer’s door. Whether shipping high-value electronics or delicate instruments, their shock data logger technology provides clear, visible proof when goods are mishandled—ensuring that damage doesn’t go unnoticed or unresolved.

London-Based Innovation Focused on Product Integrity

Concealed product damage in transit has long plagued logistics and manufacturing. ShockWatch has developed tools that reduce these losses, protect warranty positions, and influence better handling practices throughout the shipping journey. With each deployment, ShockWatch reinforces the message: careful handling matters.

A Legacy of Innovation Inspired by a Rainy Day

ShockWatch was born from a moment of inspiration. One rainy afternoon, Ray Ruby noticed how water globules broke under pressure on his windscreen. This simple observation led to the development of the original ShockWatch tube, designed to sit inside large removable computer hard drives in the 1980s and 90s.

As those products became obsolete, ShockWatch shifted focus, applying its technology to packaging fragile items. Since then, it has pioneered the use of shock data logger and tilt indicator tools in protecting goods from invisible damage.

Shock Data Logger – Built for Accuracy and Simplicity

The shock data logger records impact once a specific G-level is exceeded. This ensures that the device responds only to conditions that cause actual harm—not to normal transportation movement. Available in the form of tubes, clips, and labels, ShockWatch devices can be integrated directly into a product’s design or packaging with ease.

Each logger is built using the latest in sensor engineering, delivering consistent, accurate results with every shipment.

Reducing Claims and Improving Accountability in Shipping

With the help of visual indicators, customers and carriers know instantly if a product experienced mishandling. Along with the shock data logger, each shipment includes caution tape, an alert sticker, and a companion label that explains the indicator and guides users on next steps.

These components work together to streamline claim processes, protect warranty positions, and provide clear evidence of where damage may have occurred during the supply chain.

A Practical Tool for High-Value and Fragile Goods

The shock data logger is ideal for electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment, and other sensitive items. It acts as a silent supervisor during transit—deterring poor handling and backing up claims with data. By giving manufacturers visibility into the journey, it ensures products arrive intact and expectations are met.

Why ShockWatch is the Go-To Solution for Impact Detection

ShockWatch products offer an unmatched combination of simplicity and precision. With no need for digital readers or downloads, the shock data logger provides immediate, visual evidence when impacts occur. It positively influences carrier behavior, ensures product integrity, and supports the accurate resolution of damage claims.

For businesses that depend on delivering perfection, ShockWatch is the clear choice.

Learn more about shock data logger solutions from ShockWatch and how they support quality assurance, reduce transit damage, and improve handling accountability throughout the supply chain.