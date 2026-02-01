Houston, TX, 2026-02-01 — /EPR Network/ — So Seductive Kiss Fans Entertainment News. “There’s nothing more difficult in the world than another person.” – Dr. Stan Tatkin

It is a known fact that indifference exists in every part of life, but in its own reality what can be done to cause a shift in regular daily behavior that would cause better outcomes for societies. The idea of understanding each other by communicating about each other’s background, hobbies, and foreground has become such a difficulty that the national dating trends are getting worse. As Fabiana Buontempo of the New York Post puts it; women are cancelling men that are inconsiderate, saying the pettiness has to stop. But it has been rumored that Hispanic or Latina women are more favorable towards pampering than individuality until recently.

These women are repeating the phrase ” Being single, and cohabitating is not considered failure amongst their peers. It’s an expression of freedom, and stability” revealed in a 2024 study by the National Center for Family & Marriage Research (NCFMR) at Bowling Green State University.

But as of the start of the 2026 new year it has been well documented by the 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report that generally Hispanic, and or Latina women homeless rates have exceeded nationally. In the state of Arizona alone the increase in this particular ethnic gender has increased up to 24% in Maricopa County as reported counts are received by the St. Vincent de Paul organization, and departments within the levels of government.

Has the purpose of relationships been cancelled?

“Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy, and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be, and who you want to spend it with.” – Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

