COSME Week TOKYO 2026 Concludes with Record Engagement Drawing Over 32,000 Visitors

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — COSME Week TOKYO 2026 concluded on a successful note, drawing 32,563 attendees (preliminary figure) over its three-day run from January 14 to 16 at Tokyo Big Sight.

The 16th COSME Week TOKYO featured 723 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, showcasing an extensive range of cutting-edge innovations and emerging trends, reinforcing its status as a vital hub for industry professionals and stakeholders across the beauty and cosmetics sector.

Key Trends and Exhibition Milestones

The 2026 Tokyo edition brought together an extensive collection ranging from raw materials and OEM to finished products. Attendees had direct access to a wide range of high-performance ingredients, innovative containers, packaging solutions, and beauty devices from both domestic and international exhibitors.

The exhibition also placed a strong spotlight on supplements, health food products, hair care innovations, and marketing tools, reflecting the comprehensive scope of the industry’s evolving landscape.

A robust conference programme offered valuable insights into current strategies and future directions for leading cosmetics brands. Various seminars were conducted, focusing on trending topics and recent case studies.

Key highlights included:

Pioneering the Future of Beauty: POLA Chemical’s Research Philosophy

Presented by Tomomasa Shimanuki, Corporate Officer, R&D, POLA Chemical Industries, Inc.

Co-Creation in Action: ORBIS’s Bold Challenge for New Value

Presented by Masaki Motoki, Executive Officer, ORBIS Inc.

Customer-Centric Innovation: Creating New Value through Skincare for Kids

Presented by Hitomi Itasaka, Division Manager, Global Branding Department, FANCL Corporation

A Global Platform for Beauty and Cosmetics Industry Collaboration

With a dedicated forum featuring poster presentations and seminars by esteemed researchers and universities, the Academic Forum is a unique platform enabling attendees to learn about the latest academic research, exchange perspectives, and explore collaborative opportunities.

The Academic Forum was structured as follows:

Poster Presentations:

Attendees engaged directly with presenters, discussing recent scholarly advancements and potential partnerships.

Research Seminars (pre-registration required):

These 30-minute sessions highlighted groundbreaking findings in cosmetic science, introducing innovative technologies to inspire future product development.

Key Updates and Future Plans

Following the strong success of COSME Week Tokyo 2026, anticipation is already building for the upcoming Osaka edition, taking place September 30 (Wed) – October 2 (Fri), 2026 at INTEX Osaka, Japan. The Osaka show is set to deliver an even more dynamic experience—providing deeper insights, innovative solutions, and meaningful business connections across the rapidly evolving beauty industry, featuring both COSME TECH and COSME OSAKA.

Looking ahead, the next Tokyo edition of COSME Week will be held on February 17 (Wed) – 19 (Fri), 2027 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, continuing its mission to serve as a premier platform for global beauty professionals to collaborate, discover new technologies, and drive industry growth.

Media Contact

RX Japan GK COSME Week Show Management

TEL: +81-3-6739-4121

Web: COSME Week | Japan’s leading B2B trade show featuring businesses in the beauty and cosmetics industry