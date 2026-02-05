Shalom World Announces ‘Beauty of the Rites’—A Visual Pilgrimage for Lent 2026

EDINBURG, TX, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — As the global Catholic community prepares for the penitential season of Lent, Shalom World is set to premiere Beauty of the Rites, a cinematic original series that explores the diverse liturgical “lungs” of the Church. The series offers an unprecedented look at how the Paschal Mystery is celebrated across the Syro-Malabar, Syro-Malankara, Byzantine, Latin, Maronite, and Melkite rites.

Rediscovering the Universal Church

In a world that often feels disconnected from history, Beauty of the Rites serves as a bridge to the ancient world. The series focuses on the Catholic Church as a communion of 24 sui iuris (autonomous) Churches, highlighting how 2,000 years of faith have been preserved through distinct cultural and theological lenses.

“We didn’t want to just make a documentary; we wanted to create a prayerful experience,” said a Shalom World spokesperson. “The series invites viewers to sit in the pews of a Maronite parish, stand before a Byzantine iconostasis, and hear the ancient Syriac chants of the Malabar coast. It’s a reminder that the Church is as vast as it is one.”

A Six-Part Immersive Experience

The series is uniquely structured. Instead of comparing the rites side-by-side, each of the six episodes is a dedicated journey through a single tradition. Viewers will follow the arc of the sacred season—from the first day of Lent through the triumphs of Easter Sunday—within a specific rite.

Key Highlights of the Series include:

The Liturgies of Penance: From the Ash Wednesday of the West to the “Clean Monday” of the East, exploring how different traditions approach the call to “repent and believe.”

The Language of the Cross: Witnessing Good Friday through the diverse expressions of the Prostrations, the Veneration of the Cross, and the ancient lamentations of the Middle East.

The Vigil of Hope: A deep dive into Holy Saturday, moving from the expectant silence of the tomb to the first spark of the Resurrection fire.

Resurrection Joy: A cinematic celebration of Easter Sunday, showing how the “Alleluia” is sung in different tongues but with one heart.

The Living Traditions Featured

Latin (Roman): The noble simplicity and sacramental depth of the West.

Byzantine: A sensory-rich liturgy where heaven meets earth through icons and chant.

Syro-Malabar & Syro-Malankara: The Apostolic legacy of St. Thomas, blending Indian culture with Syriac spirituality.

Maronite: A direct link to the Semitic roots and the Aramaic prayer of the early Church.

Melkite: The brilliance of the Antiochian tradition, bridging East and West.

How to Watch

Beauty of the Rites premieres on the Shalom World network, accessible via the Shalom World app, smart TV platforms (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV), and online at Shalom World website.