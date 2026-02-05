ARC Sets a New Standard in Large-Scale Print and Event Solutions

London, UK, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — ARC, the UK’s leading large-format print and visual communications specialist, is redefining industry standards with the launch of a UK-exclusive 5-metre single-piece colour output capability… surpassing the current 3.2-metre maximum and enabling seamless large-scale wallpapers and murals with unmatched colour fidelity.

Full-Lifecycle Service from Start to Finish

ARC delivers an end-to-end service from concept to completion, including:

  • Strategic consultation and project scoping
  • Creative and technical design
  • High-precision large-format print production
  • Professional installation
  • Disassembly and logistics
  • Sustainable reuse and repurposing

This integrated approach ensures efficiency, consistency and quality across retail, corporate, hospitality, events, sport and entertainment sectors.

Technical Advantages

  • Maximum single-piece print width: 5 meters
  • High-definition, color-accurate output
  • Applications: Wallpapers, murals, feature walls, experiential environments
  • Fewer joins for faster, cleaner installations
  • Exceeds nearest UK competitor width by over 56%

Event & Hospitality Expertise

ARC is ready to support FIFA World Cup 2026 venues, fan zones and hospitality activations with full event and print solutions, combining scale, speed and operational excellence.

Client Testimonials

“ARC’s full-lifecycle approach gives us absolute confidence. The scale, quality and professionalism are unmatched.” – Senior Project Manager, Global Retail Brand

“ARC consistently delivers under demanding timelines. Their event expertise makes them a trusted partner for global sporting environments.” – Events Director, International Hospitality Group

Sustainability at the Core

From design to disassembly, ARC embeds sustainability through reuse, repurposing and responsible disposal, helping clients reduce waste and environmental impact.

Spring Open Day | 18 March 2026

Experience ARC’s new 5-metre capability first-hand at the Spring Open Day, featuring:

  • Live demonstrations of the new wide-format technology
  • FIFA World Cup-themed showcase
  • Insights into full-lifecycle services
  • Meet the team and experience an exceptional welcome!
  • Great food, drink, and a uniquely friendly atmosphere

