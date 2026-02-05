Crystron Technologies Announces Sponsored Research Collaboration with Drexel University to Advance Integrated Battery Manufacturing

Crystron Technologies announced a sponsored research collaboration with Drexel University to support the continued advancement of Crystron’s integrated cathode–electrode innovation.

Chesterbrook, PA, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — Crystron Technologies Inc. announced a sponsored research collaboration with Drexel University and Wesley Chang, PhD, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and mechanics in Drexel’s College of Engineering and director of its Electrochemical Dynamics Laboratory, to support the continued advancement of Crystron’s integrated cathode–electrode innovation.

The collaboration applies the Lab’s system-level battery diagnostics and mechanics-informed analytical methods to evaluate how advanced battery architectures behave under real-world operating conditions. This approach is uniquely aligned with Crystron’s integrated design philosophy, where materials, interfaces, and manufacturability are developed as a unified system.

“Crystron’s integrated approach presents an opportunity to rethink how cathode and electrode systems are evaluated and optimized,” said Professor Chang. “Our laboratory focuses on understanding battery behavior as a coupled, evolving system, which is critical for translating new architectures into reliable, scalable technologies.”

For Crystron, the engagement strengthens independent validation, accelerates development milestones, and reduces scale-up risk—key priorities for investors and public-sector partners supporting domestic battery manufacturing.

“This collaboration directly supports our mission to move integrated battery innovations from lab to factory,” said Rajesh Tripathi, CTO of Crystron Technologies. “Partnering with Drexel enables rigorous evaluation while preserving our proprietary processes and reinforcing U.S.-based innovation.”

The collaboration underscores Crystron’s commitment to disciplined commercialization, workforce development, and strengthening the domestic energy-storage ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.crystrontech.com

Press & Media Contact:

Akilesh Kumar

Crystron Technologies

851 Duportail Rd

Chesterbrook, PA 19087

United States

+1 214-315-5925

https://www.crystrontech.com