TrustVare Announces The Updated Outlook Duplicate Remover to Improve Outlook Performance

London, UK, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — TrustVare has announced the updates to its Outlook Duplicate Remover, a user-friendly solution designed to help Outlook users identify and remove duplicate emails from PST files with complete accuracy. Duplicate emails are a common issue caused by repeated imports, synchronization errors, or server conflicts, often resulting in mailbox clutter and reduced Outlook performance.

The updated tool can scan duplicate emails through detection methods, which guarantees that only duplicate emails will be deleted while preserving all original emails. The software enables users to handle large PST files, which it operates smoothly with all Microsoft Outlook versions.

Users can handle duplicate PST files through the user-friendly interface and its advanced filtering tool without needing any technical skills. The tool helps users organize their mailboxes better while it decreases PST file size, which results in improved Outlook performance and increased work efficiency.

Key Features of The Software:

Removes duplicate emails from Outlook PST files accurately

Ensures 100% data integrity during the removal process

Supports all versions of Microsoft Outlook and Windows OS.

Advanced filters for precise duplicate detection

Handles large PST files efficiently

Simple, user-friendly interface for all users

About TrustVare

TrustVare is a reliable software brand that provides email management, data recovery, and file conversion services to its customers. The tool provides users with secure and dependable tools that they can use to handle their data in a simple manner. The products deliver precise results while maintaining data integrity and operational efficiency across all supported systems. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, TrustVare aims to simplify complex data challenges and provide dependable solutions for modern digital needs.

Media Contact

Company: TrustVare Software

Email ID: support@trustvare.com

Official Site: https://www.trustvare.com/duplicate-remover/pst/