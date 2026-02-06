Social Media’s Impact on Immigration Cases: How Online Activity Can Affect Visa Approval

New York, NY, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — In 2026, U.S. immigration authorities are paying closer attention to applicants’ social media activity. Public posts are being reviewed to verify application details, confirm eligibility, and flag potential risks. Online behavior is no longer just personal—it can directly influence visa and green card decisions.

When applicants’ online information doesn’t match their paperwork, visas are frequently denied. Extra examination may be triggered by even small discrepancies or anything that casts doubt on trip plans, motives, or connections to home nations. Friends’ or family members’ posts might occasionally lead to unforeseen issues.

Background checks are becoming more common on major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter. It is possible to cross-reference information on school, work, travel, or family with official records. For candidates who are careless with their digital presence, this poses new difficulties.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC, helps clients navigate this evolving landscape. The firm reviews social media profiles, identifies content that could affect applications, and prepares responses to potential questions from immigration authorities. Paying attention to these details can prevent delays and reduce the risk of denials.

Employers sponsoring work visas should take notice as well. Employee social media activity that contradicts visa documentation can complicate sponsorship or jeopardize approvals. Proactive legal guidance can protect both the employee and the company.

Applicants are encouraged to check their internet presence as social media becomes an even more significant influence in immigration decisions. It is possible to expedite the procedure and raise the likelihood of a good conclusion by making sure that posts and profiles correspond with application details.

