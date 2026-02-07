Seoul, South Korea, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — The 2nd World Summit & Expo on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing will bring together leading scientists, engineers, industry experts, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements and practical applications in additive manufacturing. The event will take place as a premier international forum for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange across academia and industry.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the Summit will feature keynote presentations, plenary sessions, technical tracks, panel discussions, and an expansive industry exhibition. This comprehensive program will showcase cutting-edge research, emerging trends, and real-world implementations of 3D printing technologies.

Key focus areas include:

Metal, polymer, ceramic, and composite additive manufacturing

Design for additive manufacturing (DfAM)

Advanced materials and feedstock development

Aerospace, automotive, biomedical, energy, and industrial applications

Process monitoring, digital manufacturing, and simulation technologies

Sustainability, quality assurance, and future directions of additive manufacturing

The Expo will spotlight innovative products, services, hardware, software, and solutions from leading companies, startups, and research institutions, providing valuable opportunities for collaboration, investment, and business growth.

The Summit aims to foster cross-sector partnerships, strengthen industry–academic linkages, and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies on a global scale.

Researchers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and students are invited to participate, present their work, and engage with a dynamic global community shaping the future of advanced manufacturing.

For more details on registration, submitting abstracts, exhibition opportunities, and sponsorship packages, please visit the official event website: https://3dprinting2026.scientificsummits.org/.