Fine-Art Travel Photographer Leslie Brashear Expands North America Photography Prints and Launches New Print-Only Website

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — Fine-art travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the expansion of her North America photography collections, featuring new work from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, along with the launch of a new website dedicated exclusively to fine-art photography prints.

In late 2025 and early 2026, Brashear traveled extensively throughout North America, documenting a wide range of landscapes, cityscapes, and everyday moments. New photographs have been added to multiple collections on her primary website, lesliebrashearphotos.com, including California, Napa Valley, the United States, Mexico, and a newly introduced Canada collection—marking her first time photographing in Canada. Destinations include Napa Valley, San Diego, San Francisco, Lake Almanor, Oregon, Washington, Vancouver, and the surrounding areas of British Columbia, as well as locations throughout Mexico such as Tulum, Guadalajara, Tequila, Chapala, and Mazatlán.

“These travels allowed me to slow down and truly observe how light, color, and daily life shape each place,” said Brashear. “From expansive landscapes to quiet streets and coastal sunsets, each location offered a distinct visual story.”

Photographs on lesliebrashearphotos.com are available in a variety of formats, including fine-art prints, canvas, framed prints, metal, and acrylic, along with select home décor and stationery items such as mugs, pillows, notebooks, and greeting cards.

In addition to expanding her main photography website, Brashear has launched a new online destination focused solely on fine-art photography prints. The new site presents a curated selection of 76 photographs, with additional works planned for release over time. By offering prints only, the site provides a streamlined collecting experience and more accessible pricing while maintaining the same emphasis on archival quality and craftsmanship. Explore the fine-art print collection at https://lesliebrashear.com.

A portion of every purchase made on either website is donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), supporting research and patient advocacy efforts. Donations directly benefit Brashear’s family Purple Stride team, Curt’s Cancer Crushers, established in honor of her late brother, Curt, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2025. Curt’s own photography is also featured in a dedicated collection on Brashear’s primary site.

Explore the photography collections, including recent work from Mexico, at: https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/collections/mexico

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a fine-art travel photographer whose work reflects a lifelong connection to photography and a passion for exploring new places. After beginning her career as a photo lab technician, she later embraced a full-time travel lifestyle, allowing her to document destinations throughout the world with an emphasis on light, atmosphere, and visual storytelling. Her photography invites viewers to experience both iconic locations and the quieter moments that define them.

For more information, visit https://lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Contact:

Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Media, gallery, and exhibition inquiries welcome.

Note to Editors: Please contact via leslie@lesliebrashear.com for media inquiries, gallery consideration, or high resolution digital image requests.