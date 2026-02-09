How to Source a Product from China and Sell to Large Retailers — With Fashion Sourcing and Laurent Gabay as Your Partner

New York , USA, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sourcing a product from China and successfully selling it to major retailers like Walmart, Target, Zara, Victoria’s Secret, and Liverpool requires more than a product idea. It requires global sourcing expertise, cost engineering, compliance knowledge, and retail execution at scale. This is where Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, becomes your trusted partner, guiding brands step by step.

  1. Start With the Retailer — Not Just the Product

Large retailers define success before a product is ever made:

  • Target retail price and margins
  • Required FOB cost
  • Expected order volumes
  • Compliance and testing standards
  • Delivery and seasonal timelines

Fashion Sourcing helps brands reverse-engineer their product strategy based on these requirements. Laurent Gabay’s experience supplying the largest retailers worldwide means he knows exactly what buyers expect and how to structure a product that meets both quality and pricing standards.

  1. Product Engineering & Cost Optimization

Laurent Gabay has sold millions of units to top global retailers, including Walmart, Target, Zara, Victoria’s Secret, and Liverpool. His success is built on a formula combining:

  • Fabric knowledge: selecting the right mills, blends, and finishes for cost-effective quality
  • Production efficiency: designing products that scale without defects
  • Cost engineering: balancing price, quality, and retailer margins

With Fashion Sourcing, this same formula is applied to your brand, giving you a blueprint for retail-ready products.

  1. Access to the Right Factories

Retail giants demand scale, reliability, and compliance. Fashion Sourcing connects you to:

  • Audited, high-capacity factories in China
  • Retailer-approved production partners
  • Specialized manufacturers for apparel, accessories, and home textiles

This factory network, combined with Laurent’s decades of sourcing experience, ensures your product can compete at the highest level.

  1. Compliance, Testing & Risk Management

Retail buyers will reject products that fail testing or violate standards. Fashion Sourcing ensures:

  • Fabric and garment testing (colorfastness, shrinkage, strength)
  • Chemical and safety compliance (REACH, CPSIA, etc.)
  • Social audit and ethical manufacturing compliance
  • Correct labeling, packaging, and documentation

By managing compliance from day one, your brand is protected and positioned to gain retailer trust.

  1. Sampling, Quality Control & Production Oversight

Laurent Gabay’s formula includes full control over sampling and production, ensuring:

  • Pre-production and retail-approved samples
  • Inline inspections during manufacturing
  • Final inspections before shipment
  • Consistent quality across large-volume orders

This step-by-step oversight is what allowed him to fulfill some of the largest denim, apparel, and activewear orders worldwide — at incredible cost efficiencies.

  1. Pricing, Logistics & Delivery

Fashion Sourcing helps brands optimize pricing and logistics by:

  • Locking in competitive factory and mill pricing
  • Coordinating container planning and shipping terms
  • Managing timelines to meet retail seasonal windows

This is part of the “formula” Laurent Gabay developed to sell products to the largest global retailers: strategic sourcing + efficient production + precise execution.

  1. Build Retailer Trust and Scale

Retailers don’t just buy products — they buy reliability and consistency. Laurent Gabay’s approach ensures:

  • On-time deliveries
  • Consistent quality across large orders
  • Transparent communication
  • Repeat business with global retailers

With Fashion Sourcing, this proven system is now available to your brand, providing a pathway into department stores and retail chains worldwide.

Why Fashion Sourcing and Laurent Gabay Are Your Go-To Partners

  • Decades of experience supplying the world’s largest retailers
  • Deep sourcing and fabric expertise in China
  • Retailer-tested formula for pricing, production, and compliance
  • Access to trusted factories and mills capable of large-scale orders
  • End-to-end management from concept to delivery

Laurent Gabay has not only mastered the art of selling to major retailers, he has built the system to help other brands do the same.

Selling to the world’s largest retailers is no longer just a dream.

With Fashion Sourcing and Laurent Gabay as your partner, you gain the formula, the knowledge, and the execution power to take your products from China to the shelves of the world’s most demanding retailers — efficiently, confidently, and successfully.

 

