Kapoor Plastics Continues to Supply Trusted PLEXIGLAS and LEXAN Sheets for Professional Use

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — In businesses that rely on plastic sheets, consistency matters more than slogans. Materials need to arrive as specified. They need to cut the same way every time. And they need to come from a source that understands how the sheets are actually used. That’s where Kapoor Plastics has built long-standing trust.

Operating as an authorized distributor in India, Kapoor Plastics supplies premium PLEXIGLAS and LEXAN sheets to customers across construction, signage, interiors, and industrial manufacturing. The company is also a known PLEXIGLAS distributor, supporting both routine orders and project-based requirements.

“Most of our conversations are very practical,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “Customers usually know the brand they want. They just need confirmation on availability, sizes, and timelines. We keep it simple and stick to what works.”

PLEXIGLAS sheets are commonly chosen for their clarity and surface finish. They’re used in displays, partitions, and glazing where appearance matters. LEXAN sheets come into play when strength and impact resistance take priority, such as in safety panels, enclosures, and high-traffic areas. Kapoor Plastics keeps both product lines available so buyers don’t have to compromise or switch suppliers mid-project.

Being an authorized distributor removes uncertainty. Customers receive genuine branded sheets with consistent specifications. That helps avoid mismatches during fabrication and reduces rework on site.

What customers count on Kapoor Plastics for:

Supply of verified premium PLEXIGLAS and LEXAN sheets

Support from an experienced PLEXIGLAS distributor

Clear input on grades, sizes, and suitable applications

Stable stock for repeat orders and ongoing projects

Kapoor Plastics serves customers across Pan India and the Middle East, supporting both small fabrication shops and large project teams. The company focuses on accuracy, timing, and direct communication rather than sales talk.

Product information and contact details are available on the company website https://www.kapoorplastics.com

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics has supplied plastic sheet materials for more than 40 years. As an authorized distributor, the company deals in acrylic, polycarbonate, PLEXIGLAS, and LEXAN sheets used across construction, signage, interiors, and industrial manufacturing. The business is known for steady supply and clear, practical support.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446