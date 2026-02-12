Sales Rain launches work-from-home (WFH) support in Colombia for remote and hybrid teams

Manila, Philippines, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of flexible office spaces and managed outsourcing solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its Work-From-Home (WFH) support services in Colombia, designed to help international companies build, manage, and scale remote and hybrid teams with full operational control and local compliance.

As demand for distributed teams continues to grow, Sales Rain’s WFH solution enables businesses to hire and deploy talent in Colombia without the complexity of setting up a local entity or managing remote infrastructure independently.

A Fully Managed Remote Workforce Solution

Sales Rain’s WFH support in Colombia combines critical operational services into a single, compliant model:

Employer of Record (EOR) services – compliant employment, contracts, benefits, and labor law adherence

– compliant employment, contracts, benefits, and labor law adherence IT equipment delivery and setup – laptops, peripherals, secure configurations, and deployment directly to employees

– laptops, peripherals, secure configurations, and deployment directly to employees Ongoing technical and compliance support– device management, replacements, and local regulatory oversight

This approach ensures remote employees operate under the same security, productivity, and compliance standards as office-based teams.

Designed for Scale, Security, and Speed

Sales Rain’s WFH model allows companies to:

Launch remote teams quickly in Colombia

Maintain centralized control over payroll, IT, and compliance

Support hybrid operations alongside serviced offices and BPO seats

Reduce operational risk while scaling distributed workforces

Whether supporting customer service, sales, back-office, or specialized roles, companies can confidently deploy WFH teams in Colombia with enterprise-level structure and support.

Enabling the Future of Work in Colombia

Colombia continues to emerge as a leading destination for nearshore and offshore remote teams, offering strong talent availability, cultural alignment, and time zone compatibility with North America. Sales Rain’s WFH services ensure businesses can access this talent while maintaining full visibility and operational consistency.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. They are a big deal in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA and the Middle East, and they are putting their team in the driving seat to shape the future of outsourcing.

Sales Rain tends to be known for being customer-focused, with top-notch facilities and a genuine commitment to delivering the best possible results – all of which adds up to empowering businesses with flexible, efficient and scalable office solutions that are tailored to their own individual needs, such as who would want that ?

By signing up to our newsletter you will stay up to date and make sure you don’t miss a thing – Sales Rain’s latest news and serviced office events!

Call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.