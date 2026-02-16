GoTo Telemed Completes Nation’s First Fully Integrated Multi-Specialty Telehealth Ecosystem, Uniting Medical, Dental, Vision, and Behavioral Health in a Single Platform

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s largest integrated telehealth ecosystem, today announced the full unification of medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services into a single, seamless virtual care platform. This milestone marks the first time in American healthcare history that patients can access comprehensive care across all four core health disciplines through one unified digital front door, while providers gain the ability to practice collaboratively without administrative fragmentation.

With the addition of comprehensive vision and eye care consults to its existing medical, dental, and behavioral health infrastructure, GoTo Telemed now delivers on its founding promise: a truly integrated, whole-person telehealth experience serving over 10 million patients nationwide . The platform eliminates the historical silos between physical health, oral health, vision health, and mental health—delivering coordinated, continuous care that mirrors how patients actually experience their own well-being .

“Healthcare has never been siloed in the human body, yet our delivery systems have fragmented patients into separate waiting rooms, separate medical records, and separate providers who rarely communicate,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Today, we dismantle those silos permanently. A diabetic patient no longer visits one platform for their HbA1c, another for their retinopathy screening, another for their gum disease, and another for their depression. They come to GoTo Telemed—one trusted home for complete, coordinated care. This is what integrated healthcare was always meant to be.”

The Four Pillars of Complete Virtual Care

GoTo Telemed’s unified platform now delivers comprehensive, specialty-specific clinical capabilities across four core domains, all operating within a single integrated ecosystem :

Medical Care: 24/7 access to physicians, nurse practitioners, and specialists for primary care, urgent care, chronic disease management, and post-operative follow-up. The platform supports comprehensive telehealth services including e-prescribing, remote patient monitoring, and specialist consultations across cardiology, endocrinology, dermatology, and more .

Dental Care: Full-service teledentistry connecting patients with licensed dentists and registered dental hygienists for emergency consultations, oral examinations, treatment planning, and pre-surgical clearance. GoTo Telemed’s dental module integrates with leading practice management software including Curve Dental, enabling seamless continuity between virtual and in-person care .

Vision Care: Newly launched comprehensive eye care services staffed by licensed optometrists and ophthalmologists. Patients receive remote vision assessments, acute eye infection management (conjunctivitis, styes, dry eye), chronic disease monitoring for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, prescription renewals for glasses and contact lenses, and pre- and post-operative care for cataract and LASIK procedures—all through GoTo Telemed’s secure, high-definition video platform optimized for detailed visual examination.

Behavioral Health: Unlimited access to licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, counselors, and social workers for mental health support, substance use treatment, trauma-informed care, and ongoing psychiatric medication management. Behavioral health is fully integrated with medical records, enabling coordinated care between mental health providers and primary care physicians .

The Integrated Ecosystem Advantage

GoTo Telemed’s unified platform delivers capabilities no fragmented telehealth vendor can replicate :

Unified Health Record: Every patient possesses a single, lifetime electronic health record visible to all authorized providers across every specialty. A cardiologist managing hypertension can instantly review a patient’s periodontal inflammation from their dental visit; a psychiatrist prescribing antidepressants can verify there are no contraindications with glaucoma medications prescribed by their optometrist. This interoperability eliminates dangerous medication interactions, redundant testing, and contradictory treatment plans .

Collaborative Care Teams: Providers across specialties can conduct joint virtual visits, participate in case conferences, and securely consult with colleagues in real time. A patient with diabetes can simultaneously meet with their endocrinologist, retinal specialist, and dietitian in a single coordinated encounter—eliminating the burden of multiple separate appointments .

Unified Billing and Administrative Infrastructure: GoTo Telemed’s integrated revenue cycle management system handles insurance credentialing, claims submission, and payment processing across all four specialties. Providers receive guaranteed compensation regardless of payer denials, with bi-weekly direct deposit and complete administrative support .

Integrated Malpractice Coverage: All network providers receive access to comprehensive professional liability insurance tailored to their specific specialty scope, eliminating a significant barrier to independent telehealth practice .

Patient Acquisition and Scheduling: Newly credentialed providers gain immediate access to GoTo Telemed’s nationwide patient base of over 10 million active individuals seeking care. The platform’s intelligent matching algorithm connects patients with appropriate providers based on specialty, availability, insurance acceptance, and patient preferences—filling schedules within days rather than months .

Transforming the Patient Experience

For patients, GoTo Telemed’s unified platform represents the elimination of healthcare fragmentation :

One Login, Complete Care: A single patient portal provides access to medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services. Patients schedule appointments, attend virtual visits, access health records, message providers, and receive prescriptions—all without juggling multiple apps, passwords, or administrative systems.

Coordinated, Continuous Relationships: Patients build ongoing relationships with a consistent care team rather than starting over with each new health concern. A patient’s primary care provider, therapist, dentist, and optometrist all operate within the same ecosystem, sharing information and collaborating on treatment plans.

Reduced Administrative Burden: GoTo Telemed eliminates the need for patients to serve as the unreliable conduit between their own specialists. Referrals, prior authorizations, and record transfers occur automatically within the platform, not through fax machines and phone tag.

Expanding Access to Underserved Populations

The integration of vision care completes GoTo Telemed’s ability to serve populations historically marginalized by geographic and economic barriers to comprehensive healthcare :

Rural Communities: Patients in the over 40% of U.S. counties lacking an optometrist now access eye care without traveling hours to metropolitan areas. A rural patient can receive diabetic retinopathy monitoring, dental consultation, and primary care follow-up—all from their local library or community center.

School-Based Health: GoTo Telemed’s platform now supports comprehensive school health programs combining vision screenings, dental sealants, mental health counseling, and acute illness management—all delivered through secure telehealth stations located within K-12 school health offices.

Senior and Homebound Populations: Elderly and mobility-limited patients access coordinated care across all four specialties without navigating transportation barriers or complex referral networks. Post-hospitalization follow-up, chronic disease management, and preventive wellness visits occur seamlessly in the patient’s residence.

A Transformative Opportunity for Healthcare Professionals

For physicians, dentists, optometrists, behavioral health specialists, and allied health professionals, GoTo Telemed’s unified platform offers a fundamentally new practice model :

Complete Practice-in-a-Box: Providers receive everything needed to launch and sustain a successful telehealth practice: HIPAA-compliant video technology, integrated EHR, billing and coding expertise, malpractice insurance, credentialing support, and immediate patient access—all at no upfront cost.

Unprecedented Flexibility: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, patient volume, and practice location. A dentist can conduct virtual consultations from home on evenings and weekends. A psychiatrist can build a full-time practice serving patients across multiple time zones. A nurse practitioner can supplement their clinical income with 15 hours of weekly telehealth .

Multi-State Practice Without Administrative Nightmares: GoTo Telemed’s credentialing and licensure support team assists providers in navigating interstate licensing compacts and state-specific telehealth regulations, enabling practice across state lines without individual administrative burden .

No Financial Risk: Providers pay no platform fees, subscription costs, or monthly minimums. GoTo Telemed’s compensation model ensures guaranteed payment for services rendered, regardless of whether the patient’s insurer ultimately reimburses the claim .

The Telemed One Plan: Making Complete Coverage Affordable

GoTo Telemed’s integrated multi-specialty platform is available to patients through the recently launched Telemed One Plan, a revolutionary membership model offering Zero Cost at Point of Care, Unlimited Visits, and Complete Coverage across all four specialties for a simple, transparent monthly fee .

“Healthcare costs should never be a barrier to seeking necessary care,” the spokesperson continued. “The Telemed One Plan aligns our incentives with our patients’ health, not with procedure volume. We succeed when our members stay healthy, access preventive care, and manage chronic conditions consistently—not when they avoid care due to cost anxiety.”

Regulatory Leadership and Compliance Excellence

GoTo Telemed’s integrated platform operates within a rigorous compliance framework exceeding federal and state telehealth requirements. The company maintains active partnerships with national telehealth resource centers and employs dedicated compliance officers specializing in each clinical discipline’s unique regulatory landscape .

Future Vision: Continuing the Integration Journey

With the completion of its four-specialty integration, GoTo Telemed announces its next phase of platform expansion, including planned additions of veterinary telemedicine, legal and financial healthcare consultations, AI-assisted diagnostic imaging support, and advanced remote patient monitoring programs throughout 2026-2027 .

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s unified Medical, Dental, Vision, and Behavioral Health platform is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed website and mobile application. Licensed healthcare professionals across all four specialties are invited to apply for network participation through the company’s provider credentialing portal.

