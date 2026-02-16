How to Manufacture Clothing in Cambodia with Fashion Sourcing

New York, USA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cambodia has become a prominent apparel manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, known for competitive costs, skilled labor, and growing ethical compliance standards. Its export-oriented garment industry makes it an attractive option for fashion brands looking for cost-effective, reliable, and ethical production.

By partnering with Fashion Sourcing, brands can navigate Cambodia’s manufacturing ecosystem efficiently while ensuring quality, compliance, and profitability.

Why Manufacture Clothing in Cambodia?

Cambodia offers several strategic advantages for fashion brands:

Cost-Effective Production: Lower labor and production costs compared to many neighboring countries

Lower labor and production costs compared to many neighboring countries Skilled Workforce: Experienced in knitwear, woven garments, and high-volume production

Experienced in knitwear, woven garments, and high-volume production Export-Oriented Factories: Most factories are set up to meet international retail standards

Most factories are set up to meet international retail standards Ethical Manufacturing: Increasing number of factories follow BSCI, WRAP, and other compliance standards

Increasing number of factories follow BSCI, WRAP, and other compliance standards Scalability: Capable of small-batch runs and large-scale orders

Capable of small-batch runs and large-scale orders Strategic Location: Access to ports and logistics for global shipping

Cambodia is ideal for brands that want cost efficiency without sacrificing quality or compliance.

Step 1: Define Product and Profit Goals

Fashion Sourcing helps brands clarify:

Target retail price and gross margin

Estimated landed cost (production + freight + duties)

Product category, complexity, and order size

This ensures that sourcing decisions support both profitability and business strategy.

Step 2: Product Development & Tech Packs

Successful manufacturing starts with precise technical documentation. Fashion Sourcing assists with:

Developing or reviewing tech packs

Sourcing fabrics, trims, and accessories

Sample creation and fit adjustments

Cost optimization during the development stage

Clear tech packs prevent errors and miscommunication during production.

Step 3: Factory Selection in Cambodia

Selecting the right factory is critical. Fashion Sourcing:

Matches factories to your product type and production volume

Verifies ethical and compliance certifications (BSCI, WRAP, SEDEX)

Evaluates production capacity and lead times

Negotiates competitive pricing and minimum order quantities (MOQs)

This ensures reliable, high-quality, and ethical manufacturing partners.

Step 4: Sampling & Pre-Production

The sampling process ensures your designs translate accurately into final products:

Prototype sample Fit and fabric adjustments Pre-production sample approval Final cost confirmation

Fashion Sourcing manages communication and technical revisions to reduce errors before bulk production.

Step 5: Bulk Production Management

After samples are approved:

Production schedules are confirmed

Raw materials are sourced and delivered to the factory

In-line quality control is implemented

Regular updates are provided to the brand

Structured management ensures consistent quality and timely delivery.

Step 6: Quality Control & Compliance

Fashion Sourcing ensures ethical and high-quality production through:

In-line inspections during production

Final random inspections before shipment

Verification of labor, safety, and environmental compliance

Packaging and labeling checks

This minimizes defects, returns, and reputational risks.

Step 7: Logistics & Delivery

Fashion Sourcing manages shipping from Cambodia to global markets:

Freight options (sea or air)

Export documentation and customs clearance

Timely delivery to warehouses or retail locations

This ensures a seamless, cost-efficient process from factory to market.

Ethical and Sustainable Manufacturing

Cambodia’s garment sector is increasingly focused on ethical practices. Through Fashion Sourcing, brands can:

Work with factories adhering to labor and safety standards

Access sustainable fabrics and environmentally responsible production methods

Monitor subcontracting to ensure transparency

Build a supply chain that aligns with corporate social responsibility goals

Ethical manufacturing is embedded into every step of the production process.

The Strategic Advantage of Working with Fashion Sourcing

Cambodia offers cost efficiency, scalability, and growing ethical standards. By working with Fashion Sourcing, brands gain:

Access to vetted, reliable Cambodian manufacturers

Transparent pricing and production timelines

End-to-end quality control and compliance oversight

Flexible production solutions for small or large orders

This structured approach transforms Cambodian manufacturing into a profitable, ethical, and reliable advantage for fashion brands worldwide.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

