Fashion Sourcing – How to Make Good Quality Clothing Apparel Accessories in Asia

West Palm Beach, USA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Start With a Strong Tech Pack

Quality begins before production starts.

A detailed tech pack should include:

Accurate measurements with tolerances

Fabric specifications (composition, GSM, weave/knit type)

Stitch types and seam finishes

Construction details

Labeling and packaging instructions

Factories can only execute what is clearly documented. Vague instructions lead to inconsistent results.

Choose the Right Factory (Not Just the Cheapest)

Asia has thousands of factories — from small workshops to world-class facilities.

When selecting a factory, evaluate:

Experience in your product category (activewear, denim, tailoring, etc.)

Production capacity

Quality control systems

Certifications (BSCI, WRAP, ISO, etc.)

Communication responsiveness

Previous brand clients

Low price often means:

Lower-grade materials

Less skilled labor

Minimal quality control

Focus on value, not just cost.

Develop Proper Samples

Sampling is where quality is tested and refined.

You should complete:

Prototype sample

Fit sample

Pre-production sample (PPS)

Size set sample (if scaling sizes)

Never skip sample approvals. Bulk production should never begin without a fully approved pre-production sample.

Control Fabric Quality

Fabric determines 60–70% of garment quality.

Verify:

Fabric composition testing

Shrinkage rate

Colorfastness

Pilling resistance

GSM accuracy

Hand feel consistency

Request fabric swatches and lab test reports before approving bulk fabric orders.

Set Clear Quality Standards

Define acceptable quality levels (AQL standards).

Specify:

Stitch per inch requirements

Seam strength

Tolerance levels

Inspection criteria

Quality must be measurable — not subjective.

Perform Inspections

Professional brands use third-party inspections.

Types of inspections:

Inline inspection (during production)

Final random inspection (before shipment)

Pre-shipment inspection

Never rely solely on factory internal checks.

Maintain Strong Communication

Most quality issues happen due to miscommunication.

Best practices:

Keep everything documented in writing

Use clear visuals

Confirm changes formally

Avoid last-minute modifications

Working across time zones requires structure and clarity.

Build Long-Term Relationships

Factories prioritize consistent clients.

When you:

Pay on time

Order regularly

Respect MOQs

Communicate professionally

You often receive:

Better quality control

Faster sampling

Production priority

Quality improves with relationship stability.

Best Countries in Asia for Quality Apparel Production

Different countries specialize in different strengths:

China – Advanced production, wide category range, strong supply chain

– Advanced production, wide category range, strong supply chain Vietnam – Strong in sportswear and technical apparel

– Strong in sportswear and technical apparel Bangladesh – Competitive pricing for large-volume basics

– Competitive pricing for large-volume basics India – Great for textiles, embroidery, and cotton garments

– Great for textiles, embroidery, and cotton garments Turkey (Eurasia) – High-quality fashion production and fast turnaround

Each country offers quality — if managed correctly.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Choosing factory based only on lowest quote

Skipping proper sampling

No written quality standards

No inspection before shipment

Changing design during bulk production

Weak technical documentation

Final Reality

Asia is not “low quality.”

Poor management creates low quality.

With:

Strong tech packs

Careful factory selection

Structured sampling

Quality inspections

Clear communication

You can produce premium-level garments competitively and consistently.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealfashionsourcing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587042182638

Twitter: https://x.com/therealfas19949

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/111072154/admin/dashboard/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealfashionsourcing/

For all sourcing and procurement needs visit us at: www.fashion-sourcing.com

For Media Interviews

E: hello@fashion-sourcing.com